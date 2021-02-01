What did Elon Musk talk at the Clubhouse?

Elon Musk, the second richest man in the world, broadcast on the recently popular social media platform Clubhouse today. Due to the participation of Elon Musk, the social media platform Clubhouse Twitter became TT. Elon Musk answered questions on many subjects from the Mars project to aliens, from vaccination to child education.

Elon Musk broke a record at the Clubhouse

He announced the application to the whole world with the publication of the famous businessperson Elon Musk in Clubhouse. Clubhouse entered the TT list of Twitter in many countries.

The social media platform Clubhouse, whose name we have heard a lot recently, continues to rise rapidly. For now, this social media platform, which is an invitation only on iOS devices, has managed to take its place as a field that many people wonder about. When we consider the users in the platform, we can easily understand the reason for this curiosity.

World-famous entrepreneur Elon Musk, who owns companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, announced that he will broadcast on his Twitter account in Clubhouse. The broadcast that started became the center of attention and the room was almost full. Thousands of people listened to Moose. Musk’s room reached the border of 5 participants.

What Elon Musk spoke at the Clubhouse

The first topic of Elon Musk’s conversation at ClubHouse was the Mars project. Mentioning that the project will be difficult, Musk summarized the result of their effort with the words “Keeping the candle of civilization alive in the dark”. The famous businessman stated that his children are not interested in the idea of ​​going to Mars.

“Do you believe in aliens?” He answered the question by saying that there is no definitive proof of their existence, but that it is possible. “These are a form of communication and they mean more than a thousand words.”

Speaking at length about artificial intelligence, Musk mentioned that Tesla has the most powerful artificial intelligence team in the world. “What should we educate a 5-year-old child about in this world?” To Elon Musk. The question was posed. Elon Musk talked about the importance of getting down to why video games attract a lot of attention from children.

On Dogecoin, which has shown a record increase in the past days, Musk said, “It’s a joke made to make fun of crypto units, but fate lives with irony.” Elon Musk’s optimistic attitude drew attention to the pandemic the world is struggling with. Musk talked about important developments in vaccination. Stating that the age of a vaccine is approaching, Musk said that the CureVac vaccine will be approved soon.