What did Dr. Alan Grant do after “Jurassic Park 3”

The presence of Dr. Alan Grant in the first trailer of Jurassic World: Dominion raises the question of what the character has been doing since he was last seen in Jurassic Park III. 21 years after Joe Johnston’s film, the Jurassic Period franchise is once again completing a trilogy — this time, Jurassic World: Dominion. Colin Trevorrow returns to the director’s chair in a film that is expected to put an end to the stories of Owen Chris Pratt and Claire Bryce Dallas Howard.

What began almost as a soft reboot of the franchise turned into a sequel to the original Jurassic Park films. After Jurassic World introduced brand new characters in a brand new setting, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom brought back Ian Malcolm from Jeff Goldblum to share his personal experience of how dangerously far humanity can go. However, in the film, this character was not so noticeable. Jurassic World: Dominion, on the other hand, is going to reunite Malcolm, Ellie Sattler Laura Dern and Alan Grant Sam Neal in more important roles.

Jurassic World: Dominion offers viewers the opportunity to find out what happened to Dr. Grant after the events of Jurassic Park III. The character of Sam Neal, who was last seen flying off Sorna Island, has not appeared in the last two films. Although there was no mention of Alan Grant in Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Sam Neal has a pretty good theory about his character’s fate. During an interview with ShortList in 2016, Neil said that, in his opinion, Adam Grant has retired from paleontology and is “sick to death” with all the troubles that dinosaurs usually cause. Neal also believes that Alan Grant is currently living a peaceful life in Ohio, working as an accountant.

Why Sam Neal’s explanation of the lack of a Grant makes sense

While Sam Neal’s headcannon won’t necessarily be proven in “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the actor’s explanation for Dr. Grant’s absence in the last two films does work. A departure from the dinosaur world wouldn’t be too unusual for Alan Grant, as he was absent from Jurassic Park: The Lost World and seemed tired of paleontology at the beginning of Jurassic Park III. However, the character’s love for dinosaurs, despite all the dangers he faced, should not be overlooked.

What exactly happened to Dr. Grant between Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World: Dominion is a question that the latter will have to answer. While the film may take some of Sam Neal’s ideas into account, it’s important that Jurassic World: Dominion has a more inspired and reliable answer. Since the first trailer for Jurassic World still hides a lot of secrets, viewers probably won’t get any further explanations about Dr. Grant’s lost years until the film is released.

Why “Jurassic World” still hasn’t brought Alan Grant back

Alan Grant’s return is a long—awaited destination for Jurassic World. Many fans of “Jurassic Park” asked Neil to appear at the moment when the successor to the franchise was announced in 2013. Make sure that “Jurassic World” (2015) has not been mistaken for “Jurassic Park 4”. It’s no secret that the first of the original “Jurassic Park” trilogy is the most revered. The second and third films weren’t terrible, but it wasn’t because of them that Jurassic Park became such a well-known intellectual object. Steven Spielberg and the rest of the Jurassic World creative team probably wanted to make it clear to the audience that this is a new story in the same world, and not a sequel.

Jurassic World was filled with references to the history of Isla Nubar with doomed theme parks of living dinosaurs, so it hit the right nostalgic notes. Jumping right in with Alan Grant would be redundant and would make it less obvious that Jurassic World was the beginning of something new. Not to mention that if Sam Neal were to return to Jurassic World, Alan Grant’s presence might have overshadowed new Jurassic World characters like Owen and Claire, making it harder for them to get to know new audiences and returning Jurassic Park fans. Preparing for Alan’s reunion with Ellie and Ian during the trilogy allowed Jurassic World to serve fans of the originals without compromising its own narrative or character development.

Canonically, time also makes sense. As already mentioned, Dr. Grant was not enthusiastic about paleontology and dinosaurs when viewers last saw him in Jurassic Park III. It is likely that he was in no hurry to return to Isla Nubar, despite the fact that the park in the “Jurassic World” was public domain.