What Chris Evans Wanted to Do before becoming an actor

Lightyear star Chris Evans has spoken about his childhood ambitions before becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. After a series of outstanding performances and having already established himself as a talented actor, Evans saw his star rise exponentially after being welcomed into the Marvel cinematic universe in 2011 as Steve Rogers/Captain America. In addition to his role as one of the MCU’s most integral characters, Evans has also starred in major film projects such as Ryan Johnson’s Get Knives, as well as the upcoming Netflix action thriller Grey Man.

However, in Evans’ last performance, he took a step away from the camera and instead entered the recording booth, voicing the main character Lightyear. The Pixar animated film is the origin story of a galactic hero in the universe who inspired the creation of the Buzz Lightyear toy from the original Pixar Toy Story films. Taking on the role of Tim Allen, Evans stars alongside Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Uzo Aduba and James Brolin as the film follows a group of space Rangers led by Buzz Lightyear from Evans as they embark on a wild journey. and a time travel mission.

Evans recently sat down with Buzzfeed for his long-awaited release of the platform’s beloved “puppy interview,” in which stars play with puppies while answering a series of questions. The interview offered some funny little things about the star, in particular, one question concerned what profession Evans would have chosen if he had not become an actor. An avid dog lover, Evans gave a short answer, as he was somewhat distracted by the puppies surrounding him, showing that he had previously liked the idea of becoming an animator:

“When I was younger, I really wanted to be an animator.”

Evans’ disclosure of his younger self’s previous ambitions marks a pleasant full—circle moment for the actor, who previously talked about how his dream came true – to take on the role of Lightyear and work with Pixar. Having grown up on the studio’s favorite animated films, including the Toy Story franchise itself, Evans told how he was initially scared by Buzz Lightyear’s iconic phrase “Into Infinity and Beyond.” However, he worked with the filmmakers to create his own unique voice for this version of Buzz’s character. While the young Evans may have once dreamed of a career in animation, it eventually came true, albeit in a different role.

It’s hard to imagine a world in which Evans isn’t the prominent face in Hollywood he is today, with an incredibly impressive career behind him, replete with iconic characters. Nevertheless, it is certainly nice to hear that the actor was previously interested in animation, which probably made the process of creating a Lightyear even more special for Evans. It’s fair to say that a number of exciting projects are on the way, and Evans is most likely still busy, but who knows what might happen in the future if the actor ever decides to get behind the camera and create his own animation project. .