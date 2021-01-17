What changes with the new rules imposed by WhatsApp?

Much has been said about the upcoming changes to WhatsApp’s privacy and sharing rules. But after all, do you know what actually changes?

First, it is important to clarify that, according to the messaging app company, the new rules will affect “only messages sent to business accounts on WhatsApp”. That is, the information sent between non-corporate accounts would not have any change.

A second point is: what information would be shared? Information such as name, phone number, your contact list, phone model, operator, IP (which allows you to identify your location), photos, status, among others. However, it is important to note that the app’s messages and calls are still encrypted from end to end, so neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can directly access the content of the conversations.

Force consumers to accept the new imposed terms?

The changes are expected to take place as of February 8 and those who do not agree with the new terms have the option of not continuing to use the services of the application. The question remains: could WhatsApp do that?

Well, the discussion is still great: the law that provides for the prevention and repression of infractions against the economic order provides that companies that hinder or break the continuity or development of commercial relations due to the refusal of the other party may incur a crime. to submit to unjustifiable terms and conditions. That is…

WhatsApp’s stance could give rise to crime and, therefore, should not be maintained

In addition, we have our consumer protection code, which forbids any relationship considered abusive.

It is important to note that we brought here only an essential part of the law to understand the problem in question. The fact is that our representatives (such as the Public Ministry and consumer protection agency) must speak up and fight for the pursuit of the realization of our rights.

So much so that on January 14, Procon already asked WhatsApp for explanations, which it should clarify, “what is the legal basis for the sharing of personal data and, if it is that of consent, there must be a free manifestation of the user without addiction? of coercion given their vulnerability in the relationship established “.

Finally, we can keep in mind that a long discussion is yet to come, but the fact is that, while this does not happen, we have the option of other applications that can supply our need.