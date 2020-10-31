What Causes the Sudden Rise in Bitcoin Transaction Fee?

When the Bitcoin transaction fee started to rise, some users started to share on the subject. Several users on Reddit said that bitcoin transaction fees started to skyrocket, reaching the highest level seen since January 2018.

The increased Bitcoin transaction fee has caught the attention of some users. According to the analysis shared on Reddit, Bitcoin transaction fees have risen again, and with it, the number of unconfirmed transactions in the Bitcoin network has reached the highest level seen in the last 2 years.

How much was the Bitcoin transaction fee?

The BTC fee rose to $ 13.14, according to bitinfocharts data. This means an increase of 540% in total.

Regarding the issue, it was also stated that users complained of some slowdowns in Bitcoin transactions. One user argued in comments on Reddit that this spike was not normal and said that no rally or daily news feed could have caused it.

Possible reasons for higher wages

According to the news shared by Samyuktha Sriram from Ambcrypto, it is stated that transaction fees can increase as a result of the slowdown caused by unapproved transactions in the Bitcoin network. Statistics shared on Mempool on October 28 indicated that unapproved transactions increased fees. Currently, the number of transactions pending approval on the network is 108,581K.

“Transaction fees will be very expensive if the rally in Bitcoin is about to begin,” Sriram commented.

In addition, it was stated that shared data showed no abnormal increase in the number of daily transactions, while the large decrease seen in the hash rate was the possible reason for the increase. The drop seen in the bitcoin hash rate was commented by Thomas Heller recently. Heller said the hash rate dropping around 22 EH / s per second (exahash / second) could be due to the season change seen in China.

Finally, another possible reason was suggested on Reddit. A user cited the article shared by Bitcoin Core developer Gregory Maxwell in 2017 that the block size decreased due to the halving of the BTC block rewards with the halving, so the small number of transactions on the block could be done with high fees.



