What Carmi will spend money on in season 2 of “The Bear”

Creator Christopher Storer tells what Carmi will use Mikey’s hidden money for in the second season of The Bear. When the FX series premiered on Hulu in June 2022, “The Bear” received praise for its realistic portrayal of the chaotic catering industry and the performances of its stars. Jeremy Allen White from “Shameless” leads the cast of the series as Carmi Berzatto, a young chef who leaves his position in the fine dining industry to run a family sandwich shop in Chicago after the death of his brother Mikey (John Bernthal). The cast also includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Lisa Colon-Zayas and Abby Elliott.

After a season full of anxiety, the finale of the first season of “The Bear” ends on an encouraging note, but leaves viewers with questions. After Richie (Moss-Bachrach) gives Carmi a short goodbye note to Mikey, Carmi decides to cook a spaghetti recipe for a family dinner on the back, following Mikey’s advice to use smaller tomato cans. In these banks, Carmi and his staff find money from a $300,000 loan that Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt) gave to Mikey. This discovery forces Karmi to close the family restaurant and open a new one, “The Bear”. When FX and Hulu announced that the series was being renewed for a second season of “The Bear,” viewers wondered how Carmi would use that money next season. Will he start paying back Mikey’s debts or use them as seed capital for the Bear?

Indie Wire asked the same questions to The Bear creator Christopher Storer. Storer answered surprisingly frankly, hinting at what will happen in the second season. The creator of the show said that the money will definitely be used to open a new restaurant, but Jimmy will still need to be dealt with. Read Storer’s full answer below:

There’s something beautiful about the idea that Carmi could have found it right away if he had cooked spaghetti in the pilot episode, but then maybe he would have burned up just like Michael. I think that by not discovering it right away, he really learned the hard lesson that he was not only kind of trying to “fix” this restaurant for all the wrong reasons, but also that he couldn’t do it himself. He finds someone in Sydney with whom he had shorthand. They’re definitely using this money as a seed, but Jimmy will be in business.

Storer’s answer hints at what the story of the second season of “The Bear” will focus on. Although the discovery of money allowed Karmi to get rid of the need to maintain a family store for a moment, he and his employees face a huge task — to open a “Bear”. Surely in the second season, Karmi will make as many mistakes, in addition to any conflicts he faces because of Uncle Jimmy. There is also a possibility that the joint opening of a new restaurant will cause new clashes with Sydney (Edebiri), who returned after being fired due to the mistreatment of Karmi.

The Bear may have been renewed recently, but it seems that Storer has a clear idea of the second season. While his answer may not reveal many plot details, there is no doubt that Karmi’s struggle with his relationship and his restaurant is far from over. . Season 2 will probably jump right into the middle of a new Karmi fight, as it happened in the series with season 1. Let’s hope that the second season of the Bear will be as enjoyable to watch as the first.