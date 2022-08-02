What can the ancient and future forms of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet mean for regional variants

One of the most peculiar sets of Pokemon games is Gen 7, as Pokemon Sun and Moon presented unique concepts that influenced the series in the long run, starting with regional forms. While the 7th generation had interesting features in the form of totemic Pokemon, there were no real gym battles, Z-Moves and even Ultra Beasts, regional forms were the peak Pokemon content because they allowed Game Freak to create new pocket monsters that were also familiar. Rumor has it that the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a very small number of regional forms, as well as two concepts that act the same — the so-called “regional fakes” or “convergent species”, as well as Ancient and Future Pokemon.

Theoretically, former Pokemon are very similar to regional forms, as they use familiar characteristics of existing creatures to create a set of completely new ones instead. On the other hand, the themes of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet about the past and the future are rumored to be especially noticeable in the so-called “paradoxical Pokemon”, since they are existing creatures that have traveled through time from the past or the future. thus, the Ancient or Future forms of this species. This is an interesting look at the possible forms that Pokemon can have, and they fit perfectly into Generation 9, but it’s possible that these new tricks could eventually replace regional forms.

Why Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paradox Pokemon Can Replace Regional Forms

According to sources, Gen 9 will have only two regional forms in Pokedex: one for Wooper, type Poison, and one for Tauros, type Fighting. Compared to Gen 7, Gen 8 and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, this is an incredibly small number of regional forms, and this fact alone can indicate the intentions of The Pokemon Company. However, it seems that there will be a lot of ancient and future forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which may be a coincidence based on the fact that Gen 9 is heavily focused on the theme of the past and future.

However, if Paradox Pokemon are successful enough, it is quite possible that the focus will shift to them from the 10th generation onwards, just as regional variants became the new main product after the 7th generation. It may be harder to justify their presence in other mainstream Pokemon games compared to regional forms, however, since Ancient and Future Forms work for the 9th generation, in particular, the same way Totemic Pokemon worked for the 7th generation or Dynamaxing and Gigantamaxing worked for the 8th generation. However, there is something enticing about the concept of ancient and future forms that provide existing Pokemon with a different appearance and a new set of Abilities, techniques, characteristics and other combat mechanics.

For example, ancient forms can delve into the more primitive characteristics of this type of Pokemon, possibly turning a Persian-like creature into a saber-toothed cat, mixing new knowledge with new mechanics. Similarly, future forms may give a more futuristic look to the critters, perhaps by turning a pocket monster such as a Tyrannitar into a metal creature that changes its stone type to steel. If this is the case, then Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paradox are not so much different from regional forms, except for the fact that the leaders claim that these creatures are unable to develop and are already Pokemon of the maximum stage.

The problem is that the presence of both Paradox Pokemon and regional forms, possibly along with regional fakes, can create a load on the Pokedex of each new generation in the future, which can then lead to Game Freak cutting something. Also, if regional options are now so limited in Gen 9, it’s possible Game Freak is already excluding them from future content, or that this is a test run with that intention in mind. After Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Gen 10 may appear in stores by the time the franchise celebrates its 30th anniversary, and it is possible that even more new forms will be released as an experiment, replacing the past ones.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.