What can IT do for your company (or your coffee)?

Have you ever wondered how many changes have occurred in a single year marked by the covid-19 pandemic? Yeah. Work relations were not left out of this story, including the significant increase in the home office.

With the decentralization of infrastructure, many offices were taken to the employees’ homes. In this context, many companies started to ask themselves: after all, why invest in IT?

Although the survey carried out by the American insurance broker Lockton, carried out with 469 Brazilian and multinational companies, reveals that 41% of the companies interviewed have migrated to the new regime informally, that is, without rules aimed at the new configurations, 55 % of them have adopted clear policies.

Technology experts were instrumental in the transition and proper maintenance of this model, being increasingly essential in the daily corporate life. Want to know how? Well, Brazil is the country most likely to suffer security breaches, according to the Ponemon Institute. This means that 63% of small and medium-sized businesses suffered a data leak incident in 2019.

In addition, the risk of a Brazilian institution suffering an attack is 43%, far above countries with a cybersecurity culture. The loss or theft of equipment followed by network attacks, vulnerabilities in mobile devices and emails sent to wrong senders were the main causes of the problems.

If this was already happening in mostly controlled environments, with a badge, dot and coffee in between (did you miss it?), Imagine a scenario in which the firm’s tasks are confused with domestic ones?

Security is just one of the many answers to the initial question, why invest in IT.

TI is in everything!

Tools that enhance the protection of all stakeholders can and should be used. An example is Intel® threat detection technology (Intel® DTT), which consists of a set of hardware-enhanced technologies that can be incorporated into security solutions from independent software vendors to increase existing resources and improve detection of growing cyber threats and exploits.

However, such features require constant attention from people who understand exactly how they work to handle them properly, as not everyone has mastered “the art” of handling a combination of CPU data and machine learning algorithms, for example.

In fact, considering that, as volume 4 of the Global Interconnection Index (GXI) indicates, 70% of the new values ​​created in the next decade will be based on digital business models and, although the data grows exponentially, less than 3% of the data created today are being analyzed for use in corporate intelligence – that’s when IT comes in with its analytical capabilities.