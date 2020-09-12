What awaits us with the iPhone SE 3?

The iPhone SE series, which comes with a lower price and reasonable features than the flagship models, is preferred by many users. We have compiled an article about iPhone SE 3 features for you.

Here are the expected iPhone SE 3 features!

The first iPhone SE model was introduced in 2016. Built on the iPhone 5 case, the model was liked by many users. After the iPhone SE 2020 model, which was released in April 2020, eyes turned to the new SE model.

Many analysts state that the new model will not be available anytime soon. Some analysts claim that the 4G version of the iPhone 12 model, which will be released in 2020, may appear next year.

Analyst named Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the iPhone SE Plus will be released. In 2021, a new device called iPhone SE Plus may be launched before the iPhone SE 3 model.

The model, which is expected to come with a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch screen with OLED technology, is expected to appear with the A14 Bionic processor. The model, which is rumored to come with a bezel-less case, is among the features expected to have a battery capacity of 2,600 mAh or more.

Although cost is at the forefront, the new iPhone SE model is likely to have a double or triple camera array. Also, considering that it will not be introduced soon, it seems likely that the iPhone SE 3 will come with 5G.



