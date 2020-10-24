What awaits us with Black Shark 4?

The Black Shark 3 model, which is highly anticipated by many mobile game lovers, was introduced on March 3, 2020. There are some expectations and predictions about Black Shark 4 features.

What will be the Black Shark 4 features?

Xiaomi Black Shark series is liked by many players. However, the Black Shark 3 model was criticized for lagging behind its rivals in terms of screen refresh.

What will be the Black Shark 4 features? The Black Shark 4 model, which is expected to be released in March 2021, is expected to come with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz or 144 Hz. The screen refresh rate gives users a great advantage in playing games.

It is among the rumors that the Black Shark 4 model will get its power from the Snapdragon 875 model, which will come with ARM X1 CPU architecture. It is known that the Snapdragon 875 model will appear with 4 Cortex-A55, 3 Cortex-A78 and 1 Cortex-X1.

The Black Shark 3 model was criticized for its key layout and in-screen fingerprint reader. With the Black Shark 4 model, improvements are expected in ergonomics.

With the Black Shark series, the company sells various accessories for players to perform better. In the Black Shark 3 model, the game controller, which is only attached to the left, was not liked by many people. With the new model, the accessories are expected to be developed and made more useful.

Black Shark 3 has a 1080P screen like other player phones. With the new model, it is among the features that are expected to change with a 2.5K or 4K display.

Although it is a phone model developed for gamers, the camera performance of the Black Shark series cannot be underestimated. The Black Shark 3 model has an ultra-wide angle lens and macro lens next to the main camera. With the new model, a telephoto lens is expected to be added to the camera array.

It is also thought that the Black Shark 4 model will be released with a price tag of $ 600, like the previous generation.



