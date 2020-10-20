What awaits us in Cyberpunk 2077?

Thanks to videos, articles and screenshots shared to date, we have a lot of information about the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. In this article, there will be information about the story of the game, the universe it takes place and its characters.

What is known about Cyberpunk 2077

The Cyberpunk 2077 universe will take us to an open world with neon lights and immersed in kitsch art style. Thanks to cybernetic enhancements, Night City residents can access the ubiquitous Net almost anytime. Thanks to cybernetic enhancements, people can turn into fashion icons or deadly weapons.

Unlike previous CD Projekt Red games, Cyberpunk 2077 is an FPP (First Person Perspective) game. With FPP, we will be able to fully adapt to the world of the game. Many players gave a lot of feedback to the developer team regarding the lack of TPP (Third Person Perspective) mode, the developer team announced that they did not add the TPP mode to the game so that the game could immerse us.

We will also have pistols, machine guns, knives, swords and mantis knives as weapons in the game. 12 Giant companies in the Cyberpunk universe produce weapons and equipment for Night City.

The Story of the Game

Night City is a bustling metropolis in the Free State of Northern California. Night City has been voted as the worst city to live in on the continent. Some people fear this dangerous metropolis, while others see opportunity.

Our main character, V, is definitely on the side of opportunity. While our hero V is working as a mercenary for a mechanic named Dexter DeShawn, one of his duties goes awry and he comes into contact with Johnny Silverhand (the character played by Keanu Reeves), a revolutionary figure in the Cyberpunk universe. Silverhand, who comes into contact with V, kind of acts as V’s mentor.

Character Creation

In Cyberpunk 2077, we can customize our character in great detail. We can create our character with details such as eyes, hair color, body shape and tattoos. Besides this customization, we can choose the lifepath of our character.

– When we select Nomad Lifepath, our character will come from the desert outside of Night City, namely the Badlands, to the glittering world of Night City.

– When we select the Streetkid Lifepath, our character will learn more about life in the crime-filled streets of Night City and will be equipped with abilities for that lifestyle.

– Finally, when we choose Corpo Lifepath, our character will be sharpened with the fine art of intrigue in the corridors of the Arasaka mega company.

World of the Game

Night City is a large metropolis with more than 6 million people in constant motion. Surrounded by desert, this city is divided into 6 districts, each with their own unique history and architecture.

Pacifica is a ramshackle tourist destination. Santo Domingo is quite dangerous. On the other side is the City Center with its breathtaking skyscrapers and Westbrook, the most prestigious part of Night City. Between the Heywood and Watson districts are relatively wealthy but nonetheless street gang penetrated places.

8 big gangs roam the streets of Night City:

– 6th Street, 4. A gang of veterans of corporate wars. This gang is known as racist.

– Animals are bodybuilders who do not trust any cyber software development.

– THE MOX will appear as a gang of excluded people from various groups in Night City.

– Aldecaldos is a gang famous for kidnapping people and collecting cyber software.

– Tyger Claws is the gang that owns illegal entertainment businesses. Also, cybernetic upgrades are fatal.

– Valentinos – A loyal family gang that idolizes the Saint named Santa Muerte.

– Voodoo Boys – will appear as the best netrunners and master hackers in Night City.

Vehicles

12 vehicle manufacturers produce vehicles of various features and classes for their customers in Night City. While there are quite luxurious vehicles, there are also vehicles that stand out with their functionality. It will also feature in the 1977 Porsche 911, owned by Johnny Silverhand, which is classified as the game’s best car by the developers.

The developer team has added the sounds of the same vehicle to the game. Military vehicles of Arasaka and Militech companies are also included in the game. Using these tools alone may not be as easy as it seems. Because you cannot find these vehicles everywhere, these vehicles are kept in the private garages of Arasaka and Militech.

The Cyberpunk 2077 universe provides a lot of possibilities for you to develop your character and you can turn your body into a killing machine. Thanks to cybernetic upgrades, you are in a more advantageous position than your competitors in Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 is only 1 month away and many players are in an excited anticipation, normally the highly anticipated games do not have the expected effect on their release days, we hope this does not happen to Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.



