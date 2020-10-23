What awaits us at Assassins Creed Valhalla?

It was reported that Assassins Creed Valhalla, developed by Ubisoft, had reached Gold status recently. There is a short time left for the release of Valhalla, which many players are eagerly waiting for, and let’s take a look at what awaits us in the game.

What is known about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Valhalla, the 12th main game in the series, continues to continue the story of Layla Hassan, our modern-day main character in AC: Origins in 2017. What will happen in Layla’s story in Valhalla is unknown.

Layla lived the lives of Egyptian Bayek and Aya in Origins, then lived the story of Kassandra / Alexios with Odyssey. Finally, he will live the story of Eivor, a Viking, looking for a home with Valhalla.

Story

We’ll take a look at the life of Eivor, a Viking raider, in Valhalla. The original of the story takes place in Anglo-Saxon England in the late 800 AD. Eivor’s clan left Norway in search of a new home and settled in England. As in those days, Vikings are not welcome in the game.

So for the Eivor clans to stay safe, they will have to travel from kingdom to kingdom to form alliances with the country’s current rulers. At the beginning of the game, you can choose Eivor as male or female, if you want, you can leave this selection as default and allow the game to automatically switch at certain points.

Hidden Ones, the “Brotherhood” in Origins, will appear in Valhalla as an office in the Eivor settlement. Hidden Ones, along with the bureau, will lure the Eivor into its conflict with the Order of the Ancients (pioneers of the Templar Order). Rather than being a long storytelling, stories in Valhalla are divided into epics piece by piece. People who played Valhalla say it feels like a drama.

Gameplay

It is an open world RPG game in Valhalla like Origins and Odyssey. Compared to previous games, Valhalla gave more importance to RPG elements this time. Also, the new skill tree in the game is huge, giving us improvements to Eivor’s melee, health, defense, archery skills, special abilities, and stealth.

As for the stealth in the game, we can now kill every enemy with the assassin knife. If the enemy’s power is higher than ours, a small sequence appears on the screen, if the sequence is successful, you can kill that enemy as well. In addition, the social privacy we are familiar with from the first game came to Valhalla. We can sit on benches or mingle with the walking priests and hide.

You can call your boat if you are next to any river. You can improve the crew on the boat from the NPC in the settlement and be even more advantageous in raids on castles and outposts.

Expansion Packs

The first, Wrath of the Druids, will be released in Spring 2021. With this expansion pack, Eivor will attempt to solve the mystery of a Druid cult and travel to Ireland to explore haunted forests and gain the loyalty of the Gaelic kings.

Second, The Siege of Paris, the release date is slated for Summer 2021. This second expansion package is about the Siege of Paris, another important event in history involving Eivor. In addition to these expansion packs, seasonal content will be distributed free of charge. For players who buy the Ultimate and Gold Edition versions, the Beowulf saga will be given as an extra mission.

System requirements

Minimum: Low settings – 1080p, 30 FPS

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHz / Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-Channel mode)

Graphics: AMD R9 380 – 4GB / GeForce GTX 960 – 4GB

Storage: 50 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Recommended: High settings – 1080p, 30 FPS

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 – 3.2 GHz / Intel i7-4790 – 3.6 GHz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-Channel mode)

Graphics: AMD RX 570 – 8GB / GeForce GTX 1060 – 6GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Recommended: High settings – 1080p, 60 FPS

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 – 3.0 GHz / Intel i7-6700 – 3.4 GHz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-Channel mode)

Graphics: AMD Vega 64 – 8GB / GeForce GTX 1080 – 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on November 10 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS4, Microsoft Windows and Google Stadia. The game will be released for PS5 on November 12th.



