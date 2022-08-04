What are “whales” in video games

As the gaming industry developed, she was looking for new ways to monetize her products. One of the ways to achieve this is microtransactions, which have caused a mixed reaction from gamers. While some gamers don’t mind a few unobtrusive microtransactions, others see them as a sign of corporate greed. Many gamers have stayed away from microtransactions, but few have fully embraced them and are willing to spend huge amounts of money on them.

Gamers who spend money on in-game purchases are sometimes called whales, and they have a somewhat contradictory reputation. Some may feel sorry for whales and view them as exploited victims, although others argue that whales are bad sports that use money instead of skills, and thus spoil everyone’s fun. Opinions about whales are divided, but as long as they remain a reliable source of income, developers will continue to catch them.

What are whales?

Microtransactions have long been commonplace in games, and when implemented correctly, they can benefit developers and players. With microtransactions, gamers can purchase additional optional items to highlight their character, vehicles or weapons, or gain additional privileges. Developers can use microtransactions to support free games and add new content to games. Provided that microtransactions are not too expensive and not too aggressive, they can quite harmoniously coexist with content that is unlocked during normal gameplay.

When games attract a large audience, most gamers will not buy DLC, no matter how attractive they may be. However, there is a small percentage of people who will be so immersed in the game that they will be willing to spend large amounts of money on in-game currency, or splurge on cosmetics, or get privileges that will give them a competitive advantage. Such players are called whales, and although they may be in the minority in any player base, they are usually the players who bring developers most of the profits. According to researchers, the top ten percent of players can account for up to fifty percent of all revenue from in-app purchases.

What games have whales in them?

Whales are common in gacha video games, which encourage players to spend in-game currency to obtain random in-game items. The popularity of games, especially mobile ones using the gacha model, increased in the 2010s, before the rest of the world joined this hobby. Well-known examples of gacha games include Genshin Impact, Arknights, and Guardian Tales.

Despite the popularity of gacha games, they have been criticized, many claiming that they are addictive and involve children in gambling. While some are grateful to whales in free games, believing that they leave things free for the rest of the players, others claim that whales are addicts who are exploited. In addition, others claim that whales spoil games for others by buying upgrades and privileges that others are working hard on. It’s impossible to keep up with the whales in a normal game when they can just buy whatever upgrades they need.

Whales are not limited to gacha games, and big spenders can be found in games such as Grand Theft Auto: Online, Candy Crush Saga and FIFA Mobile, where gamers are known to spend thousands on in-game purchases. Despite the popularity of microtransactions and the profitability of whales, in some games, such as Hogwarts Legacy, microtransactions were deliberately avoided. Consequently, despite the fact that whales seem to be constantly present in games, the game landscape remains large enough to accommodate all types of creators and players.