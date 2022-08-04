What are we doing in the shadows: The 20 funniest quotes

With three seasons and numerous Emmy Award nominations, FX’s pseudo-documentary “What We Do In the Shadows” has proven to be one of the funniest shows on television right now. Thanks to the excellent writing, there is no shortage of memorable quotes from everyone’s favorite vampires of Staten Island.

The hilarious series proves again and again that powerful creatures of the night can get into ridiculously comical situations. From Colin’s deadpan humor to Laszlo’s outrageous antics, the silly events in the series have led to some memorable lines.

Updated by Hannah Saab on August 4, 2022. The ongoing fourth season of the series “What we Do in the Shadows” gave viewers even more hilarious scenes, some of which involve the newest addition to the gang, baby Colin. The dynamics between the housemates have changed, but the same rude humor, sugary phrases and generally funny lines have remained.

“It’s a good night for another guy to die, not me.”

Nandor the Relentless

As part of one of the strange unspoken rules of the scariest creatures What We Do In The Shadows, Nandor is assigned to fight with a werewolf in order to maintain a Truce that has existed for several decades. Nandor, who is also called Relentless, is chosen because of his experience and possibly naivety.

As the night of the fight approaches, Nandor tries to create the mood of the event with some creepy phrases. Unfortunately, “it’s a good night to die” doesn’t suit Guillermo, not wanting his master to die. To clarify the situation, Nandor adds “not me” to the quote, which makes it funny and awkward at the same time.

“Rob, he didn’t want to come. He wants to put it behind him.”

Evan the undead immortal princess

“The Ordeal” is still one of the most legendary moments of the show thanks to the many cameos of actors who previously played vampires in other films and TV series. Unfortunately, Rob wasn’t on the board, as he just wanted to “put it behind him.”

It was a clever allusion to the fact that Robert Pattinson was very vocal about his aversion to the Twilight films. However, now that Pattinson is playing Batman, he has no choice but to show up. He can’t be a sparkling vampire, and then a man who disguises himself as a bat and does not appear in the series in a cameo role — this is practically prescribed by itself.

“This is not a joke!”

Nandor the Relentless

Looking through his email, which he has not checked for years, Nandor finds an email stating that he is now cursed. Since Nandor clearly does not understand technology, he takes it very seriously and does not know that in those days it was an Internet trend.

Throughout the episode, he says several times that this is not a joke. After all, this is indicated in the letter. Nandor and his housemates then spend the rest of the episode desperately trying to find email addresses to forward the curse to. This is a fun way to reinforce one of the jokes in “What We Do in the Shadows”, where it is clear that vampires are completely divorced from modern technology.

“One beer with human alcohol, please.”

Jim is a Vampire

According to Jackie Daytona (Laszlo), he is an ordinary man-a bartender. Vampires clearly need to be informed about this several times in order to maintain their cover. This does not arouse their suspicions.

The best of them comes from vampire Jim. He walks into a Daytona bar fully dressed from head to toe as a vampire. However, as long as he orders one “beer with human alcohol”, his true vampire nature must remain a secret. Of all the guest appearances in the series, Mark Hamill as Jim is by far the most memorable.

“Get complete strangers furious at you.”

Colin Robinson

Being an energy vampire, constantly annoying people online is a sure way to stay full. What could be better for this than angering people on social media? It turns out that Colin Robinson is a certified online troll living in the basement.

What’s funny is how true Colin Robinson’s quote and situation is. Anyone who has ever dealt with an online troll knows exactly what it feels like. The next time viewers of the show see a potential troll’s comment, they will understand that they should not interfere with it. There may well be just an energy vampire on the other end.

“All I know is that I didn’t sniff Wu or Tan.”

Laszlo Cravensworth

There were so many wonderful witticisms during the “Vampire Theater”, but the best must be due to Laszlo’s constant disappointment with the performance, especially the lack of nudity. Telling the whole dramatization, the legendary vampire Vladislav adds a few clever rhymes to keep it fresh.

Laszlo is not too impressed with the line “bring the noise” in the series, but Colin can conclude that this is a reference to the Wu-Tang clan. Well, Laszlo has obviously never heard of a ’90s rap group, since he just claims that he doesn’t smell “Wu” or “Tan”.