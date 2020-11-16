What are the weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

We review what are the best weapons of the competitive multiplayer of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Confirm that your choice is suitable.

It is already part of the calendar. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the new installment of the franchise, observes from the horizon the contents planned for December 10, the date on which Season 1 will begin. Until then, we have all the elements that we deal with in our hands in our detailed guide. Remember that it is available on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC. Everything related to the new generation you will find here.

Although we focus on the multiplayer, we do not miss secrets and advice on the other aspects. We have already talked repeatedly about the weapons available, such as the totality of the weaponry and which are the best customizable classes. Today we will follow in the wake of the latter, except that we will look at the most powerful weapons available during launch.

MP5

Within the submachine gun family there is no room for doubt: the MP5 is the best SMG in the game. Unlocked from the start, it packs together all the features you can expect from a fast and agile weapon: aiming speed, cadence and damage. Despite its horizontal setback, this handicap can be easily overcome with the appropriate accessories. It is life insurance.

Krig 6

When it comes to assault rifles, there are two contenders that stand out above the rest. While the XM4 is ideal for your first steps in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, around level 16 you will find a variant that is a couple of steps above. Krig 6 is a powerful, precision weapon at medium and long ranges, perfect for Combined Arms modes. Along with a class that promotes a stationary style of play, they will highlight all of your qualities.

AUG

The behavior of the AUG in this delivery is very different from its version of last year. It stops being a compact weapon to become a tactical rifle for bursts. This change in elevation raises the firepower, one of the most powerful in its family. It kills in less than 2 bursts directed towards the trunk, giving it a suitable trait for cleaning sectors in objective game modes. You will not fail with this choice.

Pelington 703

The coincidences of Treyarch’s work continue: almost all the most powerful weapons are unlocked from the beginning or before reaching the halfway point of their progression. The Pelington 703 is the example of a solvent and effective weapon from the first minute of play. It is the precision rifle with the least delay when aiming from the sight, further reduced with the right accessories. Kill with a shot to the head or chest.

Cigma 2

Given the change in the kill streak system, Attack Helicopters are the daily bread and butter in multiplayer. It is essential to have a class that has a rocket launcher as a secondary weapon, and in this case you have it from the first moment. The advantage of the Cigma 2 is that it has vehicle fixing. After a couple of seconds aimed at the target, the missiles will go straight to them by land, sea or air.

Diamatti

When we use the belt gun we look for reliability and precision. The Diamatti is perfect at those tasks thanks to its high cadence, the greatest of launch pistols. The interval between the bursts is shorter than in previous installments, which makes it a cannon to shoot at the head or the torso. Of course, you will need to improve your ammunition capacity, since reloading is a slower process than we are used to.



