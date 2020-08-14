What are the ways to transfer money to PayPal?

Transferring money to PayPal by boleto bancário is possible on the popular payment platform for Android and iPhone phones (iOS).

The feature is useful for those who need to enter balance or want to charge a customer using boleto. After payment, the money can take up to three business days to be credited. The option, however, is not available in the application, and the process must be performed by the mobile browser – such as Chrome or Safari, for example.

In the following tutorial, check out how to transfer money to PayPal using boleto bancário. The procedure was performed on an iPhone XR with iOS 13, but the tips are also valid for smartphone users with the Google system or by computer.

How to transfer money to PayPal

Step 1. To transfer money to PayPal, access the website in your mobile browser and tap “Sign in” in the upper right corner of the page. Then, enter your email address and password to log into your account;

Step 2. Now, tap on “Add balance with boleto”. On the next screen, enter the payment amount and tap “Continue”;

Step 3. The ticket will be generated and you can display it on the screen, print or download the PDF file to send by email or WhatsApp.



