What are the Valorant system requirements?

The minimum and recommended system requirements of the game called Valorant or how many GB is an important detail. Here are the Valorant system requirements…

Riot Games’ popular FPS-shooter continues to grow its audience day by day. It makes a name for itself with the competitive environment it offers and the tournaments it organizes. In this process, many gamers are worried about their computers, although they want to access the made-to-play experience. At this point, the minimum and recommended system requirements of the game called Valorant, or how many GB its size is.

Valorant system requirements

Valorant combines system requirements information in two categories as minimum and recommended. By looking at the list below, you can find out whether your computer will run the game or how many GB of storage you need to open. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements of the game Valorant…

Minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 (Intel), Athlon 200 GE (AMD)

Memory: 4GB of RAM

Video card: Intel HD Graphics 4000 or AMD Radeon R5 200

Video card memory: 1 GB VRAM

Recommended system requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-4150 (Intel), Ryzen 3 1200 (AMD)

Memory: 4GB of RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 or AMD Radeon R7 240

Video card memory: 1 GB VRAM

How many GB is Valorant?

Valorant currently takes up 17GB of space on the computer. At this point, this number may increase as updates come. You may still consider allocating 20 GB of your storage space.

