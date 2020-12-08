What are the system requirements of Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 started to be investigated with the recommended system requirements with the pre-order. Even the latest graphics cards are insufficient to play the open world game set in the city of Night City at a high level. So, what are the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements? Here, detailed information about the game

An explanation came from Steam, the official platform for Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements. According to the information in the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements text published by Steam, the game needs a minimum of i5 processor and 8 GB of RAM. On the other hand, it is recommended to use at least GTX 780 or RTX 470 as a graphics card. Here, detailed information about Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements

MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS:

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 or 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD recommended

RECOMMENDED SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS:

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon R9 Fury

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space



