What Are The Prices Of Kylie Jenner’s New Kylie Baby Series

Kylie Jenner is in the process of expanding her brand with the launch of Kylie Baby. The CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and Kylie Swim, which launched in 2021, is now busy promoting Kylie Baby.

The 24-year-old billionaire, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, has been pretty busy with Kylie Baby since the brand’s launch in late September. If you haven’t checked the price range, you can see the price tag below.

Swipe for photos of Kylie Baby’s products that come in pink-blue packaging and a cute cloud motif. Confirming that the collection has been personally “approved” by her 3-year-old daughter Stormi, Kylie is selling the line through the Kylie Cosmetics website.

Kylie Baby is here! ☁️ Shop our clean and conscious baby care now on https://t.co/EZeRyBLIbm 🤍 pic.twitter.com/NViBaNR4FC — Kylie Baby (@kyliebaby) September 28, 2021

Fans can currently purchase four essential items: shampoo, conditioner, moisturizer, and bubble bath, but cute robes, hair accessories, and packs are also available. The slogan of the website is “Gentle, clean and conscious baby care”. See prices below.

What is $$$?

Kylie Baby doesn’t have very cheap prices but is given a price tag that apparently too many people can afford. The Gentle Shampoo and Gentle Conditioner, Moisturizing Lotion, and Bubble Bath are priced at $23. The Brush and Comb Set is $28, but the towels cost a little more at $39.50. These come in pink, blue and white and are described as “Comfortable, warm and dry.”

our gentle shampoo and conditioner is the perfect duo for cleansing and softening hair of all textures. 🤍 these formulas are clean, vegan, hypoallergenic, pediatrician-tested, tear free and fragrance free for sensitive scalps and delicate hair strands. ☁️ https://t.co/rE3sbPXLbY pic.twitter.com/CITIMT5OnD — Kylie Baby (@kyliebaby) October 2, 2021

There are also similarly priced travel bags and gift wraps with cute clouds on them.

‘I’m Really Proud’

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told her fans:

“Kylie Baby is my new baby care line. I dreamed of this a long time ago, when I was pregnant with Stormi,” she adds. “Buy products for your baby.”

“I’m really proud of that, really proud of it. I wanted something to use on my own kids and they’re really good products too,” she added.

‘All Tests Are Possible’

Kylie continued: “You just want the best, safest products, so that’s what I really wanted to do. Babysitting in general takes a really long time because you have to pass all the extra tests and I’ve done the most. I’m sure this is the safest. All possible tests have been done to

Kylie says her hair care line has left Stormi’s hair softer than ever before, adding that it’s “my dream” to enhance Kylie Baby.