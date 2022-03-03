What Are The Popular Metaverse Coins? How to Buy?

Metaverse, which has become more and more popular recently, is a network of virtual environments. It is a fictional virtual universe where all digital media come together. It is seen as the future of the internet. Users who create avatars in the virtual universe to be established here will be able to use cryptocurrencies as a payment tool. Also, it will be possible to earn big bucks in this new virtual universe. So what are the popular metaverse coins?

What are the popular metaverse coins?

The name Metaverse was first mentioned in “Snow Cash”, a science fiction novel written by American novelist Neal Stephenson in 1992. Thus, the name Metaverse was inspired by this sci-fi novel. In addition to the active projects of Metaverse, it is known that more than 4 thousand organizations are currently applying. Metaverse has many known projects. The most well-known of these projects are:

Decentraland (MAMA)

Starlink (STARL)

The Sandbox (SAND)

Star Atlas (ATLAS)

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Axie Infinity (AXS)

UFO Gaming (UFO)

Ethverse (ETHV)

Neos Credits (NCR)

Aavegotchi (GHST)

Ceek VR (CEEK)

Illuvium (ILV)

SushiSwap (SUSHI)

Chromia (CHR)

Alien Words (TLM)

Theta Network (THETA)

How to get Metaverse coins?

Metaverse coins are listed on five known exchanges. These; Binance, UniSwap, Mandala Exchange, Bitfinex and OKEx. The importance of Metaverse is that it is a project that can change the course of humanity in the future if the projects targeted in the fictional universe are realized. Many people have already started to buy land or their own homes and businesses in the world through Metaverse. Because they think that life will continue here in the future. However, it is a product of imagination and there is a large section of people who see this project as impossible. However, Facebook’s investment here and the company’s name change to Meta has increased the trust in Metaverse and its value in the market.

If the goals in the Metaverse project are realized, people who have reduced the opportunity to socialize and isolated due to the effect of the pandemic will be able to meet with their friends and go to work with the avatars they created in the virtual world. These promises excite many people for the future. Big technology giants such as Facebook and Microsoft have invested heavily here. Because of this, the value of Metaverse coins is likewise increasing. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook and CEO of Meta company, announced that he expects Metaverse to enter our lives in 5 to 10 years. However, not everyone has access to the metaverse nowadays. The lucky people who can reach continue to use some features of the metaverse with the help of VR glasses and online virtual universes.