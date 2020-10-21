What are the iPhone 12 compatible MagSafe accessories?

In the broadcast, where Apple introduced the iPhone 12 series, it emphasized two features, 5G and MagSafe. Everyone knows that 5G is the name given to the next generation mobile communication networks. So what is MagSafe? To put it as Apple defines, MagSafe will open the door to a completely new accessory ecosystem. In this article, we convey what you want to know about new technology.

In fact, MagSafe has two different meanings. Those who have used a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air laptop many years ago are familiar with this term.

What is MagSafe for Mac?

Apple introduced its proprietary technology MagSafe for the MacBook Pro in 2006. This was a power connector removed for MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro and essentially utilized magnetic force. The idea for development was based on the following: If a person’s foot is attached to the power cable that charges the MacBook, the MagSafe connector is detached from the connector to which the computer is connected, preventing the computer from falling to the ground and being damaged.

However, the term MagSafe gradually lost its meaning in Apple’s notebook computers as Apple started to provide power supply to its laptops via USB-C connections since 2016.

What is MagSafe for iPhone?

The newest version of MagSafe is a connection and charging system developed for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models. Apple has acquired the iPhone’s wireless charging coil, adding new components to it and introducing a new improved wireless charging method that continues to offer Qi wireless charging support. It also allows the use of this technology with different types of accessories.

Magnetometer and single coil NFC reader are added to the system with MagSafe for iPhone. Thanks to the magnets, the iPhone is properly aligned with the wireless charger. Previously, if the phone was not perfectly aligned when used with a standard Qi wireless charger, charging could be slower than normal. However, thanks to the MagSafe charging system, the placement is perfect and thus the promised 15W power supply is obtained.

Apple says that if you use the Qi charging system with your iPhone 12 phone, you will be limited to 7.5W again. In this case, the same level of charging speed will be used as in older generation iPhones such as iPhone 11.

What is MagSafe for accessories?

There are two types of MagSafe accessories: MagSafe chargers and MagSafe compatible cases, wallet cases, mounts, etc.

Apple has already announced that it will integrate MagSafe into its own charging accessories. There is also MagSafe support in silicone, transparent and leather cases removed for the iPhone 12 series. In this way, MagSafe charging accessories can be used properly even if your device is in the case. Third-party accessory manufacturers will also be able to support MagSafe technology in their products. This will open the door to brand new accessories.

MagSafe compatible accessories

Since MagSafe is a technology developed by Apple, it is normal for the first accessories to come from Apple.

MagSafe charging accessories

Apple introduced products such as MagSafe Wireless Charger for iPhone and MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger for iPhone and Apple Watch.

MagSafe cases, wallet cases and pockets

Apple also introduced MagSafe-supported versions of silicone and transparent cases. Cases fit the phones more easily thanks to the magnetic force. The iPhone case recognizes it and displays it in an animation that shows it on the screen. There will also be a MagSafe-supported leather case. When the iPhone 12 is placed in a special pocket, the pocket notices this and shows the watch through its small eye. In addition, the color of the watch matches the color of the pocket case.

Finally, Apple also released a leather wallet pocket that easily holds onto the back of the iPhone 12 or a MagSafe compatible case. Like we said, it’s working on MagSafe support for leather cases as well. In short, MagSafe will become the standard for future iPhone series products.

Other MagSafe accessories

Third party accessory manufacturers can use MagSafe in different ways. Belkin has already introduced the 3-in-1 docking stand that allows iPhon and Apple Watch to be charged at the top and AirPods at the base. It also showed off the in-car mounting device using MagSafe.

In addition to chargers, cases, pockets, wallets, docking stations, and mounting devices, we can see more different types of MagSafe accessories.



