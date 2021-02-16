What are the GeForce Now system requirements?

NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud-based game service that allows you to play next-generation games at the highest settings without the need for a high-equipped computer or gaming laptop. Users started to research on the system requirements for the service.

The service, which started a 1-month beta process through GAMEPLUS + as of yesterday, will be available to all users on March 15th. So what are the system requirements to play new generation games to your heart’s content?

GeForce Now system requirements

Windows

NVIDIA GeForce Now can be used on computers with Windows operating system with sufficient internet infrastructure. The service running on 64-bit Windows 7 and newer versions is not available on 32-bit operating systems. Other system requirements for Windows are as follows:

– Operating system: Windows 7, Windows 8 and 8.1, Windows 10 (64 bit)

– Processor: Dual core 2.0 GHz and above x86-64 processor

– Storage: 4 GB available space

– Video card: DirectX 11 supported video card: NVIDIA GeForce 600 and newer, AMD Radeon HD 3000 and newer, Intel HD Graphics 2000 and newer

– External hardware: NVIDIA SHIELD, Sony PlayStation DualShock 4, Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense, Logitech Gamepad F310 / F510 / F710, Microsoft Xbox 360 / One / Series X controller support

– Internet: 15 Mbps internet connection for 60 FPS in 720p, 25 Mbps internet connection for 60 FPS in 1080p – Ethernet or 5 GHz WiFi connection is recommended.

macOS

Supporting MacBook models for GeForce Now system requirements:

– iMac 20 inch – late 2009 and newer

– iMac 21.5-inch – late 2009 and newer

– iMac 27-inch – late 2012 and newer

– MacBook – 2008 and newer

– MacBook Retina – Mid 2017 and newer

– MacBook Air 11 inch – Early 2015 and newer

– MacBook Air 13-inch – late 2008 and newer

– MacBook Pro 13-inch – Early 2015 and newer

– MacBook Pro 15 inch – Late 2008 and newer

– MacBook Pro 17 inch – 2009 and newer

– Mac Pro – late 2013 and newer

Other system requirements:

– Operating system: macOS 10.10 and newer

– Internet: 15 Mbps internet connection for 60 FPS in 720p, 25 Mbps internet connection for 60 FPS in 1080p – Ethernet or 5 GHz WiFi connection is recommended. If your device does not have an Ethernet port, you can use a USB 3.1 Type-C or USB-A ethernet converter.

– External hardware: Sony PlayStation DualShock 4, Logitech Gamepad F310 / F510 / F710, Microsoft Xbox 360 / One controller support

Google Chrome

Requires Chrome browser version 77 and newer. Chrome, which generally has the same requests as Windows and Mac system requirements, only wants some changes to external hardware. These are as follows:

– Microsoft Xbox 360 / One wired, Xbox One S Bluetooth, Microsoft Xbox Series X controller,

– Sony DualShock 4

– Sony PS5 DualSense

– Logitech Gamepad F710 (supported in DirectInput mode)

Android system requirements

Operating system: Android 5.0 and newer, OpenGL ES 3.2 supported

RAM: 2 GB minimum

External hardware: Sony and Microsoft controllers can be used via OTG connection, NVIDIA SHIELD, Razer Kishi, Razer Raiju Mobile, Razer Junglecat, Steelseries XL, Steelseries Stratus Duo

Safari system requirements

IPhone models supporting GeForce Now: (iOS 14.3 and later)

– iPhone 12

– iPhone 12 mini

– iPhone 12 Pro

– iPhone 12 Pro Max

– iPhone 11

– iPhone 11 Pro

– iPhone 11 Pro Max

– iPhone XS

– iPhone XS Max

– iPhone XR

– iPhone X

– iPhone 8

– iPhone 8 Plus

– iPhone 7

– iPhone 7 Plus

– iPhone 6s

– iPhone 6s Plus

– iPhone SE (2020)

– iPhone SE (2016)

– IPod touch (7th generation)

IPad models that support GeForce Now: (iPadOS 14.3 and later)

– iPad Pro 12.9 inches (1,2,3 and 4th generation)

– iPad Pro 11 inches (1st and 2nd generation)

– iPad Pro 10.5 inch

– iPad Pro 9.7 inch

– iPad (5,6,7 and 8th generation)

– iPad mini (5 generations)

– iPad mini 4

– iPad Air (3rd and 4th generation)

– iPad Air 2