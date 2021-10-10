What Are The Differences Between A Smart Bracelet And A Smart Watch?

There are many differences between a smart bracelet and a smart watch. We evaluated these differences in our content and made a comparison.

There are many differences between a smart bracelet and a smart watch. In the simplest way; one can search while the other only shows as notification. However, some users can expect the same performance from the bracelet as they cannot fully understand the difference between them. In this content, we evaluate the differences between the two devices and present their outstanding features to you.

Smart wristband and smart watch comparison

Features of the smart bracelet

First of all, let’s start with the features of the smart bracelet. This device contains many services, health and sports services. The bracelet, which offers many options from alarm to music player control, also includes various services such as heart rate measurement, calorie tracking and sleep monitor for your health. When we look at the sports and activity side, we see that there are features such as sports mode, stopwatch and distance meter.

The smart bracelet has support for many activities including cycling, running and jumping rope. In terms of sensors, the device, which offers an accelerometer, gyroscope and heart rate sensor, also has life-saving factors. Also, let’s not forget that they are generally waterproof.

Features of the smart watch

When we come to the features of the smart watch, we come across a wide variety of services. The device, which offers many support from calling calls to sending SMS, also provides various conveniences in the fields of health and sports. In the health field, it shows details such as calorie tracking, blood oxygen level and stress level; When we move to the sports area, supports such as distance meter, route tracking and sports modes meet. As with smart wristbands, these products are often waterproof.

One of the most interesting aspects of this device by users is that it offers the ability to answer calls and talk. For example, when a friend calls you, you can open the call and answer the smart watch.

Highlights of the smart bracelet

Let’s move forward by giving an example of a smart bracelet here. For example, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has 512 Kilobytes of RAM support, while offering 16 MB of storage. The battery capacity of 120 mAh reaches full charge in about 120 minutes. After charging, the battery life of the device in low usage can be up to 20 days or more.

The smart bracelet, which uses Android 5.0 + in the operating system area, has a Bluetooth 5.0 connection. But the device does not have Wi-Fi support.

Highlights of the smart watch

Again, we proceed by giving an example of a device. Let’s continue on the Apple Watch 6 and specify its features. While the device uses the WatchOS operating system, it is powered by the Apple S6 SiP chipset. This processor has a 64-bit architecture. It also offers 32 GB of storage space.

When we come to the connection part, there is Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and Wi-Fi support; On the battery side, it promises an average battery life of up to 18 hours.

Smart wristband vs smartwatch comparison: Overall conclusion

When we look at it, we see that the smart watch is more suitable for daily use, while the bracelet is shifted to a more special part. Here, the question to be answered when buying either one is “what will I use it for?” should be. If you are only going to use it for sports or daily activities, the smart wristband can meet your needs. However, if you want more, you may need to choose a smartwatch.