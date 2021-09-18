What are the CS:GO system requirements?

The minimum and recommended system requirements of the CS: GO game or how many GB is an important detail. Here are the CS:GO system requirements…

The popular FPS-shooter game CS: GO has seen an increase in the number of players since its release. The production, which has made a name for itself in a period, is currently continuing in the band of fixed player numbers. The game, which was released in 2012, still continues to hold its audience. At this point, people who buy a new computer or will start this production are wondering about the minimum and recommended system requirements of the CS: GO game or how many GB it is.

CS: GO experienced a serious increase in players especially when it was free. In this process, many players got the production for free and started playing with their friends.

CS:GO system requirements

CS: GO, system requirements information is minimal and recommended. You can check whether the game will open or not according to the state of your system by browsing the list below. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements of CS:GO production…

Minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 / Windows Vista / Windows XP or higher

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 or higher than AMD Phenom X3 8750

Memory: 2GB of RAM

Video card: 256 MB or more graphics processing unit

Video card memory: 256 MB VRAM

DirectX: DX9

Recommended system requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 and above

Processor: Intel Pentium E5700 3 GHz or AMD Phenom 8750

Memory: 2GB of RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 630 or AMD Radeon HD 6670

Video card memory: 2GB VRAM

DirectX: DX9

How many GB is CS:GO?

CS: GO occupies a space of 15 GB, according to the information on Steam. Therefore, it will be enough for you to free up a space of up to 20 GB.

