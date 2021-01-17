What are the chances that fans get more side stories?

While shows like Supernatural paved the way, few shows are more important to The CW’s current brand than The Vampire Diaries. Although it is off the air, however, the show has proven to be the gift it continues to give.

The Vampire Diaries was similarly based on a successful book series by LJ Smith. It focused on a recently orphaned girl named Elena Gilbert, played by Nina Dobrev, as she worked through the grieving process in her small town called Mystic Falls, Virginia. However, she begins to realize that the quaint American village is not exactly what she knew it to be.

As the show progressed, fans were shown backstories of the brothers and several of the other characters that graced The Vampire Diaries. The show made Dobrev a star to a general audience, while helping give her co-star Ian Somerhalder another hit after her stint on Lost. The show went off the air in 2017, a year after Dobrev left early. However, her legacy lives on through its derivatives.

Building such a strong cast of characters while creating a mythology like this is not easy. However, The Vampire Diaries team pulled it off. Now, fans are traveling to places like Reddy to express their wishes for a new spin-off. Whether it’s Bonnie and Davina or someone else entirely, fans want to see a deeper dive into the universe of television.

However, as of this moment, there are no such programs in the works. Fans of the show and its cast can fill that void with something different. While not related to The Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev will star in the Woman 99 series, which, while not supernatural in nature, is a thriller.

Time will tell if The CW generates more content from The Vampire Diaries, but if not, perhaps fans can settle on some new shows made by their old friends from Mystic Falls.