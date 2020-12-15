What are the best weapons in Cyberpunk 2077

We tell you which are the best emblematic weapons to face the dangers of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 and where and how to get them

The cars that we can get during the hours of play in Cyberpunk are a great incentive to be the envy of Night City. However, if there is something more useful than a tuned motorcycle, it is a tuned pistol. As part of our complete guide we tell you which are the best weapons in the game and how to get them.

All weapons on this list are either iconic or unique. We can improve its stats and rarity by upgrading it with the necessary materials from the creation menu, but we especially recommend this type due to its special characteristics that are detailed in the list. We will also try to recommend weapons within different categories, so that it will be useful to you regardless of whether you prefer to play with a katana or a revolver.

The best weapons of Cyberpunk 2077

Genjiroh: During the main work << Rhythm of the night >> we will have to look for a closed door that is on the right leaving the elevator, just before the long staircase on the 21st floor. To open it they will ask us for a technical skill requirement or we can use the nearby terminal (2906). It is a Yukimura HJKE-11 that fires four bullets with each shot. Increases magazine capacity, projectile speed and allows you to lock up to six targets at once. Bullets deal electrical damage and have a chance to shock.

Lizzie: He’s in Lizzie’s basement during the main show << Give me back my girl >>. It’s an Omaha that fires an extra round per shot and fires even more when it’s magazine full. It is powerful and easy to get within a few hours of play.

Skippy: It is on the ground at the beginning of the secondary gig << Friend Skippy >>. It’s a TKI-20 shingen that scales to your level and makes funny comments.

Jinchu-maru: We have to pick it up when Oda drops it during the main show << Rhythm of the Night >>. It is a katana that increases the critical chance with the active Kerenzikov. Her attack damage per combo is doubled, and it is quadrupled if the enemy has more health than us.

Malorian Arms 3516: Collected from Grayson during the << Chippin ’in >> secondary gig. It’s a unique pistol, Johnny Silverhand’s gun.



