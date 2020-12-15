What are the best skills and perks in Cyberpunk 2077

We explain what are the best advantages and abilities available in Cyberpunk 2077, their combos and how to get them by leveling up to V

Being a primarily role-playing game, it is essential to distribute our advantage and attribute points well so that V’s abilities are in line with our gameplay. This is a very personal field, as each one faces the adventures of Night City in their own way. For this reason, and as part of our complete guide, we are going to highlight a few advantages within each group of attributes that are especially useful, but remember that you always have to assess whether they are worth it for your gameplay.

From the beginning of the game, after giving V an appearance, we will have to distribute a series of points in five different categories. Each of these categories brings together two or three skills, and within each of the skills there are attributes that we can unlock with advantage points. Now we are going to delve into the skills of each attribute and what advantages we recommend within each skill.

Constitution attribute

Constitution is V’s physical power. It increases his blunt weapon damage, health, and stamina. In addition, it helps us to control weapons such as shotguns and machine guns. The skills found in this category are:

Annihilation: For handling shotguns and machine guns.

Physical fitness: Health and stamina.

Street Thug: Fight with bare hands and blunt weapons.

The advantages that we highlight especially within annihilation are Regeneration (so that health regenerates slowly during combat), Pack Mule (to increase the weight we can carry by 60) and War Dog (for which we will need 16 constitution points but that does increase health regeneration in combat by 15% -30%).

In terms of physical fitness, we recommend the Skeet Shooting combo (which increases the damage dealt to enemies while moving by 15% and requires 12 constitution points) with Biathlete (which makes the weapon spread not increased while moving and requires 20 points attribute).

Finally, as a street thug, we especially recommend two: Frenzy (requires 15 points and makes our damage with that weapon increase 100% after defeating an enemy with a blunt weapon for 10 seconds) and Undaunted (requires 18 constitution and makes the blunt weapon attacks on stunned enemies regenerate health).



