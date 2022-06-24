What are the actors of “Twilight” doing now

Can you believe it’s been 14 years since “Twilight” first debuted in theaters? The feverishly popular 2005 adaptation of Stephanie Mayer’s popular vampire novel has spawned one of the most popular and profitable franchises in the last two decades, and many actors from this very popular film have starred in many different projects. often thanks to the success of “Twilight”.

Although you probably know what, say, Robert Pattinson or Kristen Stewart are doing right now, what about the rest of the actors? What the Twilight Ensemble has been doing since Twilight was released in 2012. Saga: Dawn. Part 2″? Let’s see what the main actors of this famous series of films did after their time in “Twilight” ended.

Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan)

The 17-year-old main character of Twilight, who throughout the franchise falls in love with Edward Cullen, Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, found herself at the center of a romantic story. Her relationship with Edward was the crux of the narrative, as well as the erupting battle between Edward and Jacob for her love.

In a role that turned the actress into a worldwide superstar, Stewart allowed her fame and fortune from this series to propel her career in an intriguing direction. It is noteworthy that Stewart has starred in dramas, both large and small, including “Clouds of Sils Maria”, “Personal Shopper”, “Certain Women”, “Billy Lynn’s Long Walk in Between Times”, “Equals” and “Lizzie”, as well as in the historical comedy “Cafe Society” and the comedy thriller “Stoner”. American ultra. She has also starred in films such as Charlie’s Angels, as well as the Hulu original Christmas movie, The Happiest Season.

Stewart recently starred in the critically acclaimed film Spencer, where she played Diana, Princess of Wales, and earned several nominations and wins, including an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. In 2022, her latest film “Crimes of the Future” was released in cinemas. Soon she will appear in a new A24 movie called Love Lies Bleeding.

Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen)

Edward Cullen, a key member of the Olympic clan and the man who stole Bella Swan’s heart, played by Robert Pattinson, was the protagonist of the Twilight Saga. And it instantly turned the British actor into a megastar. Although Pattinson has a strange public relationship with the franchise’s numerous fandom, it paved the way for his daring second-wave career.

In the years since Twilight closed, Pattinson has proven himself in a number of exceptional and challenging roles. It is noteworthy that Pattinson has done an excellent job in such films as “Rover”, “The Lost City of Z”, “Good Time”, “Maiden”, “High Society” and “Lighthouse”, and he also did a good job in art projects such as “Cosmopolis”, “Life”, “Childhood the leader.” , King and more.

In 2021, Pattinson starred in Christopher Nolan’s The Argument and made headlines for his role as Bruce Wayne in Batman in 2022, a superhero movie that already has a sequel. Pattinson is also going to star in another movie, which will soon be called “Mickey 7”.

Taylor Lautner (Jacob Black)

Throughout the Twilight Saga, Jacob Black, played by Taylor Lautner, went from a good-natured local friend to the object of Bella Swan’s affections when he and Edward Cullen fought for her heart in the sequels. In “New Moon”, he turns into a wolf for the first time, and this is the beginning of his transformation into a werewolf-werewolf.

Despite the fact that Lautner occupies a prominent place in the series, unlike Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, his colleagues on “Twilight”, he did not make as many bold decisions as an actor. He has appeared in shows such as Scream Queens and Cuckoo. He also starred in the drama film “Run with the Flow” and the action movie “Tracers”, and also played supporting roles in Adam Sandler comedies such as “Adults 2” and “The Ridiculous Six”.

Most recently, in 2022, he appeared in the Netflix original movie “The Home Team” alongside Kevin James.

Billy Burke (Charlie Swan)

The chief of police in Forks, Washington, where the main narrative of Twilight unfolds, and Bella Swan’s father, Charlie Swan, played by Billy Burke, is a looming parental figure throughout the Twilight Saga.

As an actor, Burke worked mainly on television after the Twilight finale. It is noteworthy that he appeared in such shows as “Revolution”, “Chicago Police”, “Zoo”, “Special Crimes” and “FBI”. He was also in the 2016 Light Outs. He had the voice role of Commissioner Gordon in Batman: The Long Halloween in both installments, and also had minor recurring roles in shows such as Maid and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Soon he will appear in a new series called “The Land of Fire”.