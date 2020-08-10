What are Suga’s favorite songs?

These are some of Suga’s favorite songs that you can’t miss. Not all of them are by BTS!

Music has always been a big part of Suga’s life, even before joining the award-winning K-pop group BTS. In fact, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, he shared that if he weren’t rapping and dancing, he would probably be a songwriter or producer.

Thanks to a playlist posted on Spotify, fans learned a bit more about some of Suga’s favorite songs, some of which were released with BTS. Here are some of Min Yoongi’s song recommendations.

“Suga’s Interlude” by Halsey

After working with Halsey on “Boy With Luv,” the award-winning artist asked Suga to collaborate on his recently released album, Manic. They released a song together, titled “Suga’s Interlude”, which of course garnered much praise and admiration from fans.

In a matter of weeks, the song garnered more than 30 million views on Spotify. Suga, Halsey, and the other BTS members posted about this on social media, and then shared a picture of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, where they both performed.

Kanye West’s “Power”

For an interview from 2017, when asked what song would play when they entered a room, Suga quickly replied “Power” by Kanya West. The other BTS members agreed, breaking into a quick rendition of the rap song. Suga often expressed her admiration for other rappers. That includes The Notorious B.I.G., Eminem, and Drake.

“Sucker” by The Jonas Brothers

According to a fan on Spotify, this song made it to one of Suga’s playlists in 2019. The K-pop idol then got a chance to hang out with the Jonas Brothers at the Billboard Music Awards, RM even shared his best wishes for them. on his return.

“Work Out” by J. Cole

Before updating her “Hip-Hop Replay” playlist on Spotify, Suga shared one of her favorite J. Cole songs, “Work Out.” It’s no surprise to BTS fans that this rapper loves J. Cole’s music, as he often mentions the artist (and Drake) in interviews as some of his favorite musicians.

Some of Suga’s Favorite Songs from “Map of the Soul: 7

Thanks to a playlist selected by Suga, fans found out which of the K-pop group’s songs are their current favorites. Some of her song recommendations from the new album, Map of the Soul: 7 include “On,” her solo song “Interlude: Shadow,” “On Feat. Sia,” and the rap song, “Ugh.”

“An ARMY just asked Yoongi for a song recommendation and he literally replied: Suga’s interlude,” noted a Twitter user.

Off of Wings, Suga recommends the group’s song that is often performed live, titled “Blood, Sweat, and Tears.” Other favorites listed on Suga’s playlist include “Spring Day”, “Burning Up (Fire)” and “I Need U”, all available on Spotify.



