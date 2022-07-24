What are secret wars? Explanation of the name “Avengers 6”

As confirmed by Marvel Studios at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego, the sixth film featuring Earth’s most powerful heroes will be officially titled Avengers: Secret Wars. While Marvel president Kevin Feige revealed the bulk of his upcoming list for Phase 5, he also announced future plans for the biggest films in Phase 6, which will last until 2025. It has been confirmed that “Avengers: Secret Wars” will be the culmination of every MCU movie starting from Phase 4.

After Kevin Feige talked about the completion of the current Phase 4 moving into Phase 5, the fans present were surprised by a fascinating look at some of the biggest films for Phase 6. Starting with “Fantastic Four”, which is scheduled for release in November In 2024 and 2025, “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” will be released in May, and in November — “Avengers: Secret Wars”. Not only will this be the first time Marvel Studios has released two Avengers films in the same year, but it has also been confirmed that Secret Wars will be the culmination of Phases 4, 5 and 6, collectively dubbed the MCU. The Saga of the Multiverse.”

What’s really interesting about the Secret Wars title is that the name alone justifies a lot of theories about the trajectory of the MCU after Infinity Saga. The Secret Wars, taken from the Marvel Comics epic storyline of the same name, is a large-scale crossover revolving around the fate of the entire multiverse. Thus, many of the Phase 4 projects are already leading to a major multiverse catastrophe that could lead to a similar end to every existing reality. Here is the origin and history Secret Wars in the comics, as well as an explanation of what the MCU version is likely to mean for the Multiverse saga.

What are the Secret Wars in Marvel Comics?

Original Secret Wars was published by Marvel Comics in 1984 by Jim Shooter, and the illustrations were created by Mike Zek and Bob Layton. Related to the line of toys that were released at the same time, the original Secret Wars had an incredibly simple premise: a cosmic entity known as the Otherworldly gathered several of Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains from Earth and placed them on a “Battleworld” to fight for them. his entertainment. Despite its simplicity, this story became a bestseller that deserved to be continued, as well as having an indelible impact on the Marvel universe in the future.

At the same time, a reboot of the comic book event took place in 2015 Secret Wars as a result of the destruction of the multiverse. Descended from Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribich, the greatest heroes of the Marvel universe could not stop the invasion of realities from destroying each other. This included their own Earth-616, which eventually collided with the Ultimate Marvel universe known as Earth-1610. In combination with other alternate realities, a new World of Battle was formed, and its existence was maintained thanks to Doctor Doom (who naturally became the Emperor of this patchwork realm of former realities). Eventually, Mr. Fantastic was able to restore Earth-616 (albeit with some tweaks and alterations).

What Secret Wars means for Avengers 6 (and the Multiverse Saga)

As for what Secret Wars means for the future of the MCU with the newly named “Multiverse Saga,” the basic concept of the comics can already be seen in action in Phase 4. In the first season of Loki, the Sacred timeline was disrupted, leading to a multiverse of freedom offshoot realities and the rise of Kang the Conqueror. Similarly, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” demonstrated the dangers of unhindered mixing of realities, that “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” went even further, showing full-fledged invasions. It is confirmed that Stage 5 will contain projects such as “Loki”, season 2, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” and “Avengers 5: Kang Dynasty”. Thus, it is clear that the MCU is moving towards even more multiverse chaos and danger, culminating in “Avengers: Secret Wars”. To that end, the Kang Dynasty will probably have the same connection with Secret Wars as Infinity War has with Endgame. As an all-conquering time traveler, Kang is likely to destroy the multiverse starring in Secret Wars, in which the heroes struggle to restore their reality.

It is currently unknown if comics such as Doctor Doom and Mr. Fantastic fighting for the multiverse will feature in the MCU’s Secret Wars. MCU projects like “Avengers: Age of Ultron” or “Captain America: Civil War” are hardly exact copies of the comics they are named after. At the same time, the MCU is already sowing the seeds for a similar multiverse disaster, which undoubtedly guarantees the recently confirmed title “Avengers: Secret Wars” as the perfect conclusion to the Multiverse saga.