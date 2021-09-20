What Are Project Indus And Project Cobalt? Vinculan Ambos Juegos A Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios: The list of games leaked on Nvidia GeForce NOW evidences two strategy titles of which we now know new seemingly real details. The massive leak of games from the GeForce Now database revealed a series of real titles, recognized by Nvidia itself; although also names of a speculative nature. Of all of them, two titles attracted attention above the rest because they did not correspond to sequels of licenses already established, but two new intellectual properties with the code name of Project Indus and Project Cobalt. From Windows Central they advance new apparently legitimate details of these works, which they link with those “unannounced projects for Xbox” on the list.

Sources close to the information of the journalist Jez Gorden maintain that the first, Project Indus, corresponds to the next video game from Oxide Games, creators of Ashes of the Singularity; For its part, Project Cobalt is InXile Entertainment’s next project; Xbox Game Studios internal studio.

Project Indus and Project Cobalt: First Details Leaked

In the absence of official confirmation, there is a certainty: these projects exist, they are real, now it remains to be determined whether or not they correspond to the indicated studies. Project Indus, as they explain, would correspond to a 4X strategy title (Explore, Expand, Exploit, Exterminate) based on strategy and management of cities, wars and espionage; similar to Civilization. Intended for Xbox and PC consoles. The Oxide Games studio has not published a video game since 2016.

From Project Cobalt they report that it is the next project of InXile Entertainment, a possible first person shooter RPG that we already knew will use the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine. The authors of Wasteland 3 or Torment: Tides of Numenera would be working this time with perspective in the first person instead of the traditional zenith and will be set in the Victorian era with a retro-futuristic touch. In this ArtStation portal of the artist Aleksander Danilovac we can see conceptual images of the project.

Soon we will get rid of doubts and we will know if the new projects of Oxide Games and InXile Entertainment are Project Indus and Project Cobalt.