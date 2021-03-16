What Are Orbs That Grow 10X In One Week?

Orbs (ORBS) price rose to $ 0.36 in 24 hours, seeing ATH. So what are Orbs and ORBS tokens?

ORBS price gained 1347 percent on the monthly chart, 849 percent on the two-week chart and 764 percent on the weekly chart. The token rose by 59 percent during the day, reaching an all-time high.

The market value of ORBS token is $ 675 million, while its daily trading volume is $ 1.1 billion.

What are Orbs and ORBS tokens?

Orbs is a network designed to offer scalability to Ethereum-based projects. Orbs, an open source blockchain, allows Ethereum developers to take advantage of the two networks using the Orbs platform. So Orbs; It aims to provide security, liquidity and low fees for both networks. At the same time, applications running on Orbs can benefit from Ethereum without leaving the network.

Orbs network works with Randomized Proof-of-Stake system and staking is done. With RPoS, faster and safer transactions are aimed. Orbs; He stated that cooperation with names such as Bithumb, Upbit, Huobi, Chain Partners, World Economic Forum, Bittrex International and GBBC.

ORBS, the local token of the Orbs network; It is used in network transactions such as payment, verification and smart contracts. It is also used as a staking reward and for community-based activities.

The total supply of ORBS token is stated as 10 billion, and its circulating supply is 2.2 billion. Exchanges listing ORBS tokens; It can be listed as Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, ProBit, OKEx.