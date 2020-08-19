What are Fall Guys System Requirements?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, released just 2 weeks ago and increasingly popular in the game world; With its candy-like graphics, challenging tracks and competitive gameplay, it is a very fun and at the same time annoying game. What are the system requirements of Fall Guys, which are directly loved and popular in the game world as soon as possible? and how much does a PC with which you can play Fall Guys cost? We are taking a closer look.

After a relatively long period of no games, new summer games have finally begun to take their place in our systems. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is one of these games; It was loved as soon as it came out, with its chirpy summer themes graphics, competitive game modes and tracks that make you feel like you’re racing in Survivor.

Fall Guys, a game that can fuel your ambition to be the first and sometimes turn your nerves, manages to be a very enjoyable game despite its average system requirements and simple graphics. So what are the system requirements for Fall Guys, which we can call the Survivor simulator? We take a closer look together.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout system requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7950

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 2 GB available space

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout currently has no “Recommended” system requirements. The minimum system requirements can be considered as the game, and the recommended system requirements can be considered as any hardware above the minimum requirements given above.

Since Fall Guys is an online game, you need to have a stable broadband internet connection in order to experience breaks and freezes in the game, and this is stated on the Steam page of the game. Also as an additional note; In order to be the first in the game, you must have a good command of your character. Therefore, it is recommended to play the game with a Gamepad on the Steam page of the game.

How much does a PC cost you to play Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout?

Fall Guys, with its relatively budget-friendly system requirements, is a game that can be played with an average PC. Fall Guys, which takes up almost no space, especially with the 2 GB free space requirement, needs an Intel Core i5 processor in the direction of the processor. However, since the generation of this Intel i5 processor is not specified, it can be inferred here that Fall Guys can also work on low-generation i5 processors.

Still, in Fall Guys, which is a competitive game, it is necessary to have an average computer to get a stable FPS. For this reason, when we look at laptops with Intel i5 processor with 8 GB of RAM, the computers you can play Fall Guys rank between 3,000 – 4,000 TL on average. If you want to collect an average desktop computer with Intel i5 processor, you can collect a system where you can play Fall Guys in the range of 2.000-3.500 TL. Of course, a glimpse of the second-hand market will significantly ease your pocket.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout gameplay video:

Fall Guys is a weird, fun and annoying game where you fight on various tracks with a huge number of players up to 60 people. In Fall Guys, where you play with characters who defy the laws of physics, you basically try to pass the parks and challenging obstacles that are out of the Wipeout theme and move on to the next rounds, without getting hit, being thrown left and right, and without letting your opponents step on you.

In Fall Guys, there are tracks where you can compete alone among dozens of people, as well as maps where you try to beat other players as a team. These maps, which come randomly every round, have many games that will make you feel like you are competing in Survivor, such as climbing Slime slopes, carrying eggs as a team, and so on.

Why was Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout so highly acclaimed?

Fall Guys is a blessing especially for YouTubers in this game-free period with its competitive online mode that can accommodate a very large number of players. Dozens of characters are thrown into a map and trying to run and cross interesting obstacles is already quite fun. Combining the famous parkour competition Wipeout theme with the “Battle Royale” theme we are familiar with from PUBG, Fall Guys supports these themes with their fun gameplay and graphics.

And when the reactions and ambitions of the players are added to this situation, a very entertaining game comes out. Fall Guys is a game that attracts players of all ages with its very colorful graphics and its easy-looking but difficult gameplay. For these reasons, Fall Guys, which can reach quite a lot of players in as little as 2 weeks, seems to be mentioned for a while.

We have come to the end of our content where we look at the Fall Guys system requirements and take a look at the game in general. Fall Guys may be a game that will make a name for itself with its unique gameplay, tracks and fun. What do you guys think about Fall Guys?



