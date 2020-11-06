What are analysts saying after Bitcoin surpasses $ 15,000?

What scenario could be real after the leading crypto currency Bitcoin surpassed $ 15,000? Many analysts and experts see it as a strong possibility for the rise to continue.

Bitcoin’s price rally doesn’t stop. The largest crypto money with its market value is progressing day by day.

Bitcoin saw $ 15,300 yesterday and continues to hover at the highest levels since January 2018. It was considered that a situation of uncertainty experienced in the US elections would deeply affect the stock markets and Bitcoin would decrease accordingly. However, the fear has not been experienced until now. Both Bitcoin, stocks and gold both rose at the same time.

As of 00.45 when the news was published, the S&P 500 Index is watching at 3518 points with an increase of 2.2 percent. Gold, on the other hand, increased 2.5 percent to $ 1949.

What’s the next target for Bitcoin? Rob Sluymer, technical strategist at market research and consulting firm Fundstrat Global Advisors, stated in a note last month that the next resistance will be $ 20,000 after Bitcoin crosses the $ 13,800 level.

Economy Journalist Max Keiser stated in his assessment today that the possible stopping point for Bitcoin could be $ 28,000.

According to Sven Henrich, founder of Northman Trader, as long as it stays above the declining trend line that it has recently broken, Bitcoin can continue to rise significantly.

Experienced stockbroker Peter Brandt drew attention to another fact. Brandt; Emphasizing that the total rise of Bitcoin, global stock markets, precious metals and raw materials, he said: “What is the common theme? Devaluation and death of the US dollar. ”

Finally, the famous investor Michael Novogratz said, “We are in a bull market in Bitcoin. The Fed will continue to print money. […] You will see every bank, every tech company entering the cryptocurrency space, so we are at the head of a huge bull market. ” made his comment.

What’s the probability for $ 20k?

According to the calculation made through the Bitcoin options markets, the probability of Bitcoin reaching $ 20,000 in December is shown as approximately 14 percent.



