What Analysts Say As Bitcoin Continues Its Uptrend?

Bitcoin (BTC) exceeded the psychological limit of $ 12,000 last night after its 2-day rise. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $ 12,230, according to CoinMarketCap data. This indicates an increase of 4.2% in the last 24 hours and 7% in the last 7 days.

Bitcoin price surged over 4% and broke the $ 11,800 and $ 12,000 resistance levels against the US Dollar. BTC is currently trading above $ 12,000 and there are more chances for more bullishness.

Bitcoin Price Gains Speed

According to veteran analyst Aayush Jindal, Bitcoin price gained a bullish momentum after a successful close above the $ 11,560 resistance. BTC even broke the $ 11,800 resistance and settled well above the 100 hourly simple moving average As a result, the bulls got stronger and were able to push the price above the $ 12,000 resistance. A new weekly high has formed around $ 12,160 and the price is now showing many positive signs.

Initial support for Bitcoin is near the $ 12,050 level. There is also a major bullish trend line formed with support near $ 11,980 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. The trendline is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent rise from $ 11,870 to $ 12,072. On the upside, the $ 12,075 and $ 12,100 levels were the first hurdles for the bulls, but the bulls managed to overcome that as well.

A successful close above the $ 12,200 level in Bitcoin could open the doors for a decent increase towards the $ 12,500 resistance level, analyst said.



