What American Idol Alum Clay Aiken is Doing in 2022

When viewers first met Clay Aiken on American Idol, he was 24 years old from Raleigh, North Carolina, and it was time to talk about what he was doing this year. During the show, many thought that he was unlikely to succeed in the competition or become a pop star. However, they couldn’t have been more wrong, as Clay reached the AI finals and finished second behind the winner of the second season, Ruben Studdard. Now, 19 years after he was introduced to the American public, fans are wondering what 43-year-old Clay is doing.

After participating in American Idol, Clay recorded his album Measure of a Man, which was released in October 2003. a week. This made it the best-selling debut by a solo artist in ten years. After that, Clay released many more albums, including Merry Christmas with Love, A Thousand Different Ways, All Is Well, On My Way Here, Tried and True and Steadfast. The AI graduate also starred on Broadway.

According to Clay’s Instagram, he’s taking on something new since he announced he would run for Congress. The runner-up in American Idol previously ran for Congress in 2014, but was defeated in the election. Now he is running again in the 6th constituency.

Can you believe it’s been almost 20 years since I first shared my voice with you? It’s a long time. A lot has changed!

We need powerful voices more than ever, which is why I’m running for Congress.

It’s not known if Clay will take a break from music to try to get elected, but it wouldn’t be too surprising if he did. If he decides to take a break from music, it does not mean that he will give up his singing career forever. There are many artists who took breaks only to release new music in a few years. This could be the plan of a former reality TV star.

Although Clay placed second on American Idol in its early days, his runner-up status did not prevent him from achieving his goals. He is known as one of the greats from American Idol and even appeared after his season ended. He’s still the member fans are talking about today, and it probably won’t stop anytime soon. Now fans can support him in his run for Congress. This time he may come out victorious, but only time will tell.