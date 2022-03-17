What Altcoins Are Whales Eating Today? Here is the 25 Coin List!

The whales seem to have traded quite a lot today. By covering the on-chain movements of the 1,000 largest Ethereum (ETH) whales, Whale Stats showed how altcoin whales move. According to the data, whales, who are big investors in terms of the amount of coins in their hands, have bought 2 million dollars of Ethereum, 1.2 million dollars of USDC. Here are the details…

Whales are throwing these altcoin projects into their baskets

The US dollar equivalent of the most purchased coins by whales in the last 24 hours seems to be considerably higher than normal. Whales have bought $2.4 million worth of Ethereum over the past 24 hours, according to Whale Stats. Apart from ETH, $1.3 million USDC and $519,404 USDT were purchased.

Ethereum (ETH)

USD Coin (USDC)

Tether (USDC)

NuCypher (NU)

The Graph (GRT)

NEXO (NEXO)

Treshold Network Token (T)

True USD (TUSD)

Sushi

Decentraland (MANA)

Which tokens were the most traded?

Whale data platform Whale Stats also provides data on the most traded small altcoins. Most of the coins we mentioned above are the ones with high market capitalization. However, whales also buy and sell coins that are smaller by market cap. According to Whale Stats, the list of the most traded small altcoins in the last 24 hours is as follows:

Pillar (PLR)

Z.com USD (ZUSD)

NucleusVision (nCash)

SpiderDAO Token (SPDR)

HYDRO TOKEN (HYDRO)

Voyager Token (VGX)

Curve.fi DAI/USDC/USDT (3Crv)

GATE (GATE)

AssangeDAO (JUSTICE)

DeGate Token (DG)

Whales also seem to gravitate towards NFTs, which have recently started to become popular again. When we look at the most traded non-fungiable tokens (NFTs), we are greeted with a list as follows, with NFTs from famous brands:

GUCCI

Mercedes Benz

Rolex

IMAGINARY

BANK