The coup police procedure will go back in time with the confirmation that Sean Harmon will reprise his role as Young Gibbs on NCIS. So fans will be wondering if actor Adam Campbell will make a comeback as well.

The 400th episode of NCIS will reveal how Ducky and Gibbs met in their early days. This will involve flashbacks from when the couple were younger in an episode that reveals more about their dynamics.

As the episode will also feature a younger Ducky, this may leave some fans wondering if another familiar face will be making a comeback. British actor Campbell played the younger version of the medical examiner on NCIS.

He starred in the episode So It Goes, which recalls Ducky’s childhood when a murder case came close to home. In total so far he has starred in two other episodes on NCIS.

His return has not been officially confirmed, but it is believed that he will reprise the role in NCIS. This is because no news to the contrary has been announced and he recently gave her credit for appearing in the outlet.

The NCIS episode was scheduled to air on November 24 on CBS, and is likely to be the second in the new season of NCIS if it airs sequentially.



