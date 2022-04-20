Whaling begins on these altcoins: quickly!

As the cryptocurrency market tries to stabilize after a rapid recovery, its total market capitalization is approaching $2 trillion. Bitcoin and Ethereum have risen above $40,000 and $3,000, respectively. Meanwhile, according to data provided by WhaleStats, whales are accumulating a number of popular altcoin projects, such as GALA, LINK and APE.

Whales have bought the most altcoins in the last 24 hours

While the cryptocurrency market is trying to compensate for the weekend losses with the momentum gained on Tuesday, Ethereum whales have multiplied ETH, USDC and BUSD transactions, especially USDT. WBTC, which is traded on the Ethereum network, was involved in the purchase of whales for $121 thousand in the process. As we reported to Somanews, during the last drop, the volume of Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) used to invest in DeFi platforms jumped. It seems that whales continue to accumulate in DeFi projects.

Further down the list are Gala Games, Apecoin and Chainlink with purchases of less than $100,000. The general view is as follows.

Tether (USDT)

Ethereum (ETH)

US Dollar Coin (USDC)

USD Binance (BUSD)

Wrapped BTC (WBTC)

Pax-Dollar (PUSP)

Gala Games (GALA)

Apecoin (APE)

Link to the chain (LINK)

Insurance (INSUR)

The most popular altcoin projects of small volume

The WhaleStats chart below shows the best-selling small-volume altcoin projects among ETH whales from last week. These tokens have a market value of 5 to 15. Populous (PTT), which provides account financing for buyers and sellers of accounts, is an example of a typical whale token. Stablecoins such as PAR are on the list.

Small-Volume Altcoin Projects That Ethereum Whales Trade the Most:

FOAM token (FOAM)

Locality (PPT)

RipioCreditNetwork (RCN)

QUIDDITCH

Stablecoin PAR (PAR)

1World (1WO)

Amon (AWN)

Fees.wtf (WTF)

BARGAINING (BARGAINING)

botXcoin (BOTX)

Whales Buy These NFT Tokens

Finally, let’s take a look at the best-selling NFT tokens among Ethereum whales. The table below shows the 5 best-selling (sorted by number of transactions) NFT tokens in the top 1000 Ethereum wallets over the past 30 days.

Etc

MuraFlow

apple

LV

apple