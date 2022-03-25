WhaleStats Shares Current Data: APE and GALA and This Altcoin Highlights!

According to crypto tracking bot WhaleStats, the wealthiest wallets in the crypto world are turning their attention in a big way to a new altcoin on the Ethereum network.

Giant Whales Head for ApeCoin

Crypto tracking bot WhaleStats drew attention to this altcoin, where Ethereum whales are accumulating, according to current on-chain data. According to data from WhaleStats, the most traded cryptocurrency by volume in the last 24 hours is ApeCoin (APE).

Ethereum-based altcoin project ApeCoin (APE) was developed by the founders of the popular NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). The APE governance token serves to facilitate the work of the community-run decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) of ApeCoin.

WhaleStats revealed that whales received an average of 6,540 APE tokens for $86,996 in the past day. Whales spent a total of $613,893 on 48,363 APEs over the past 7 days.

In light of all these purchases, ApeCoin has been recorded as the best whale altcoin of the past week after stablecoins and Ethereum (ETH).

Whales in Focus at Gala Games (GALA) and Loopring

On the other hand, play-earn metaverse token Gala Games (GALA) is another cryptocurrency that has been popular among giant Ethereum whales in recent days. So much so that in the last 7 days, whales spent a total of $82,704 for 330,158 GALA.

Whales are also investing heavily in Loopring (LRC), a platform designed for the development of decentralized exchanges (DEX).

According to WhaleStats data, Loopring ranked 7th in the last 24 hours with a total purchase of $52,839 for 48,161 LRC tokens.

The crypto tracking bot also took to Twitter to highlight some of its biggest recent crypto purchases;

A whale bought 10,763,187 GALA tokens for $2,722,795.

Another whale has captured more than 200 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) for $4,944,498.

An ETH whale received 700,000 layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) for $1,134,000.

A whale bought 2,750,000 enterprise-class blockchain platform Fantom (FTM) for $3,630,000.