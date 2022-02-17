WhaleStats Shared Current Data: What Price Performance Will MATIC Exhibit?

After Wednesday’s FOMC minutes, the cryptocurrency market saw low value losses as the possibility of a rate hike in March increased. But there have also been cryptocurrencies where indicators point to bullishness. According to WhaleStats data, MATIC has become one of the most purchased cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours.

Current Data of WhaleStats

In the last 48 hours, MATIC has been purchased in large quantities by whales. The latest purchase was recorded by an Ethereum whale, which ranks fourth among wallets tracked by WhaleStats. The amount of the said purchase was 750,000 MATIC ($1,342,500 at current price). In addition, MATIC has taken its place among the most purchased cryptocurrencies in the crypto money market in the last 24 hours, aside from large purchases.

Price Performance of MATIC

MATIC, which started to rise with the announcement of Polygon and Filecoin integration, started to record bearish movements again with the market turning its direction down again. MATIC has made price movements with high volatility in the last 24-hour time frame. MATIC, which rose to the price levels of $ 1.87 during the day, started to trade at the price levels of $ 1.75 after the last price movements it recorded.

