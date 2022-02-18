Whales Take Action: These 22 Altcoins Are Being Traded!

The movements of whales with a large amount of cryptocurrencies in their wallets continue to be wondered by many investors. We convey the coins that investors bought and sold in the last 24 hours, which are called “whales” due to the size of the amount of Bitcoin or altcoin they hold, as well as the coins they hold the most, as Somanews…

Whales hold the most altcoins

According to WhaleStats data, which examines the movements of the 1,000 largest Ethereum (ETH) whales, the whales currently have the most Uniswap (UNI) in their wallet. Uniswap is a decentralized exchange and UNI enables people to participate in governance on this platform. On the other hand, when we look at the most popular crypto money in terms of dollar value, we come across the meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). In other words, although UNI is held the most in terms of coins, SHIB stands out the most when looking at the total value in terms of dollars.

What are the altcoin projects that whales have bought and sold in the last 24 hours?

Ethereum (ETH) seems to have been the most purchased altcoin by whales over the past 24 hours. It stands out that 55 ETHs were purchased in total. On the other hand, looking at the coins following ETH, there are many stablecoins on the list. Apart from these, management tokens such as Sushi (SUSHI) and The Sandbox (SAND) as a metaverse coin draw attention. The coins that the whales received over the past day are as follows:

Ethereum (ETH)

Binance USD (BUSD)

Tether (USDT)

USD Coin (USDC)

Sushi

Polygon (MATIC)

Curium (CRU)

Chainlink (LINK)

The Sandbox (SAND)

Woo Network (WOO)

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the most sold coins by whales. According to the data, whales have sold an average of 82 ETH over the past day. Among those sold are stablecoins and coins like wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC). The list, sorted by the height of the sale, is as follows:

Ethereum (ETH)

USD Coin (USDC)

Tether (USDT)

Binance USD (BUSD)

FTX Token (FTT)

Serum (SRM)

Sushi

Decentraland (MANA)

Polygon (MATIC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC)