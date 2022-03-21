Whales Sell Their SHIB! What Should Investors Expect?

Although the popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on the decline, it has managed to keep investors’ eyes on it. However, this seems to be changing. Since March 15, the number of Shiba Inu owners has dropped from 1.19 million to 1.15 million.

Shiba Inu 70 percent below record

The Shiba Inu currently has a market cap of approximately $13.3 billion and is ranked 15th in the cryptocurrency market. As we reported on Kriptokoin.com, SHIB fell 72 percent from the all-time high it saw last October. For many, one of the things that kept the Shiba Inu afloat from the start of 2022 was the accumulation of whales. But according to experts, Shiba Inu whales are also taking a step back due to growing speculation.

A whale bought 271 billion tokens when the SHIB price recorded a 5 percent improvement. On the other hand, the top 500 Ethereum wallets also buy billions of Shiba Inu. According to experts, the reason whales buy SHIB is to average their position. By doing this, they can enjoy both long-term and short-term gains.

Whales sell SHIB investments

According to analysis by WhaleStats, whales prefer to buy Shiba Inu alongside Ethereum. On March 16 alone, ETH whales bought 50,736,574,302 SHIBs worth $1,106,564. Even though the Shiba Inu is down 75 percent from its all-time high, Ethereum whales are buying SHIB. But while the buying trend may provide a boost in the long run, it is currently facing a backlash.

Shiba Inu whales share their wallets with Dogecoin rival, while SHIB holders take a step back. In the past five days, Shiba Inu holders have divested about 3.55 percent of the tokens. Since March 15, Shiba Inu owners have dropped drastically. However, this is not the first time SHIB has faced such a situation. In early January, Shiba Inu investors started selling meme coins. For long-term players, it is normal for Shiba Inu whales to exit and join the market. But for short-term investors, it can hurt their investments.