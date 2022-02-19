Whales Rushed To These Altcoins As Bitcoin Crashed!

As Bitcoin and major altcoins crashed, whales rushed to some altcoin projects. WhaleStats shared a detailed list of these altcoins.

New data from blockchain transaction tracker WhaleStats reveals that over the past 24 hours, Ethereum whales rushed to SUSHI, the management token of decentralized exchange SushiSwap, and purchased an average of 2,008 tokens. The altcoin has been flat since it dropped above $6.50 on Jan. 20.

Popular among the 1,000 richest over-the-counter Ethereum addresses is Crust Network (CRU), which is branding itself as “Web 3.0 storage for metadata storage.” The open-source project prioritizes decentralization and privacy and can run on multiple platforms, including Binance Smart Chain powered by Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), and Binance Coin (BNB). On average, the whales accumulated a total of 856 CRUs.

On average, Whales bought a pair of stablecoins, including around 25,000 Tether (USDT) and over 8,200 USDC. Other altcoins that whales are getting are: Layer 2 scaling solution Polygon, virtual world The Sandbox (SAND), layer 2 zero-knowledge aggregation protocol Loopring (LRC), decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK), BUSD and Ethereum.