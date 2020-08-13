Whales Run Away On Chainlink: Fixing to Popular Altcoin?

LINK and BAND, decentralized oracles tokens; It reached all-time highs but the uptrends may be over soon. Chainlink has increased by over 127% since the beginning of the month as whales were downloading their tokens on the market. Likewise, the Band Protocol skyrocketed over 330% as millions of tokens filled different cryptocurrency exchanges. Given the growing selling pressure behind these altcoins, a correction seems imminent.

Investors are surging overwhelmingly in Chainlink’s LINK and Band Protocol’s BAND tokens. However, different on-chain measurements show that these competing oracle tokens are tied for the downward journey.

LINK Whales Empty Their Portfolio

Chainlink has blown up the dust of the cryptocurrency world in recent weeks.

Decentralized oracles token continues its upward trend, increasing by 127.5% since the beginning of the month. Rapid price action became the star of cryptocurrencies as LINK prices climbed above the all-time high of $ 17.7.

Chainlink ranked fifth in the top ten cryptocurrencies list, taking 4% of overall cryptocurrency market capitalization.

LunarCRUSH data reveals that the number of LINK-related searches on social media increased in August. It has recorded over 410 million social interactions in the community so far this month. More importantly, roughly 68% of all social interactions are on the rise about Chainlink.

These include favorites, likes, comments, replies, retweets, quotes and shares.

However, the narrative that has risen around LINK on different social media networks is still seen as alarming.

Usually when market participants show increased interest in a particular cryptocurrency due to an ongoing pump, it tends to lead to steep corrections.

Large investors with millions of dollars in Chainlink, popularly known as “whales,” seem to be aware of the high probability of a significant recession. Santiment’s chart shows that some of the largest whales in the network have unloaded large token payloads in the past few weeks.

Since July 30, the number of addresses holding 1 million to 10 million LINK has decreased significantly. Roughly three whales left the net and fell 5.9% in a short time.

The recent drop in the number of major investors behind Chainlink may seem trivial at first glance. Still, given that these whales stay between $ 17 million and $ 170 million in this token, the sudden increase in selling pressure could turn into millions of dollars.

In the case of a fix, IntoTheBlock’s “Global Entry / Exit of Money” (GIOM) model reveals that it is a crucial supply wall that can keep the Chainlink under. Based on this on-chain metric, about 28,000 addresses had previously purchased about 42 million LINK for about $ 12.35.

Such an important area of ​​interest may have the ability to absorb some of the selling pressure. Owners in this price range will likely try to stay profitable in their long positions.

They may even buy more tokens not to see their profitable investment turn red.

It is worth noting that Chainlink is currently in price discovery mode. Therefore, there is no possibility of further progress.

The Fibonacci retracement indicator predicts that this cryptocurrency could rise to $ 22 if buy orders continue to accumulate.



