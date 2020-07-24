Whales Perform High Amount of ETH Transfer

Watching big transfers in cryptocurrencies, Whale Alert noticed several major transfers late today. According to the shares made, over 1 million ETH were moved.

According to the sharing made by Whale Alert; All of these transfers, which took place in a very short time, were transferred from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet.

These increases in Ethereum, which is the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, occurred with the increase of ETH more than 10% during the day. In such large price movements, whales often prefer to move their assets from one place to another.

The approximate value of 8 different ETH transfers detected by Whale Alert is around $ 290 million. Since Ethereum has been maintaining a horizontal trade for the past few weeks, there has been a transfer mobility that we have not seen for a long time.



