Whales Launch A Buying Party For This Meme Coin!

Popular prank cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has seen significant growth since last week. With more than $1.4 billion in tokens held by major wallets, a demand for $200 million acted as the necessary catalyst for the increase.

Whales Get Shiba Inu

Investors can now witness a 22% price increase as the trading frenzy led to Shiba Inu’s positive performance in the cryptocurrency market. SHIB is up over 12% on the weekly timeframe. Adding to the positive sentiment among retail investors, whales also started buying more SHIBs than a week ago.

Whale-level investors have bought nearly $200 million worth of SHIB in less than a week, according to WhaleStats data. Total hodlings are currently over $1.8 billion, which is roughly $300 million less than the previous ATH.

The buying spree started with the purchase of eight trillion Shiba Inu tokens made by anonymous whales during the 8% price increase. Price action in the market can be initiated with the help of the whale in question. After the big purchase of eight trillion, small whales joined the party with 34 billion SHIB transactions.

Shiba Inu Price

With the market reaction, the increase in purchasing power and the improvement in the general mood in the cryptocurrency market, the Shiba Inu continues to grow at a slow pace. Reacting positively to the whales’ buying spree, the market is still nowhere near the October-level peak of overall volatility on the asset.

Shiba Inu price is trading around $0.000037 as of the writing of this article. SHIB is approaching December 12 levels with current price action.