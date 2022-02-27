Whales in Action: These 18 Altcoins Are Collecting!

While the bitcoin and altcoin market is trending slightly negative, the biggest crypto investors continue to buy altcoins. According to Whale Stats, which tracks the movements of the 1,000 largest Ethereum (ETH) whales, whales bought 10 coins in the last 24 hours and traded 8 coins with small market caps.

Whales buy these altcoin projects the most

Over the past 24 hours, the whales seem to have bought the most Ethereum (ETH). According to the data, investors added ETH to their portfolios with an average purchase of $723,632. Ethereum is the largest altcoin by market cap. Another coin bought by whales is Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), which are pegged to the US dollar. In fourth place is Serum (SRM), a DeFi cryptocurrency. Another stablecoin, Binance USD (BUSD), has also experienced an average purchase of $129,080. You can see the full list below:

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

USD Coin (USDC)

Serum (SRM)

Binance USD (BUSD)

FTX Token (FTT)

Chainlink (LINK)

Frax (FRAX)

Pax Gold (PAXG)

Magic Internet Money (MIM)

Whales traded these 8 altcoins the most

On the other hand, there are also altcoins that whales have bought and sold the most in the last 24 hours. According to the data, the whales traded the most SparkPoint (SRK). On the other hand comes the Bitpanda Ecosystem Token (BEST). This token is traded as a utility token of the Bitpanda cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform. On the other hand, Braintrust (BTRST) seems to have caught the attention of whales among small cap altcoins. After Braintrust, Decentral Games (DG), Meme (MEME), Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2), Seele (SEELE), AssangeDAO (JUSTICE) and Taraxa (TARA) are also the most traded coins among whales. The term “whale” is used to describe a person or persons who hold large amounts of a particular cryptocurrency.