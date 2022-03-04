Whales Hunt For These Forgotten Altcoins: Here’s The Complete List!

With the cryptocurrency market facing a slight decline, looking at the top 100 Ethereum (ETH) whales, the wealthiest investors in their holdings seem to be throwing some altcoin projects into their bags.

Whales got the most credit from these 10 altcoin projects

According to Whale Stats, which studies whales’ on-chain movements, whales have purchased a hefty $1.13 million worth of Bnance USD (BUSD) over the past 24 hours. BUSD is the US dollar-pegged stablecoin of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. The second most purchased altcoin by whales was Ethereum (ETH), with an average price of $1.07 million. On the other hand, stablecoins such as USDC and USDT were also preferred by whales.

Whales bought $206,316 in Woo Network (WOO) coin and bought $87,741 from another DeFi stablecoin, DAI. TrueUSD stablecoin was purchased for $ 68,310. Below is a full list of what the whales have bought over the past 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD)

Ethereum (ETH)

USD Coin (USDC)

Tether (USDT)

Woo Network (WOO)

Dai (DAI)

True USD (TUSD)

BEAR Coin (BEAR)

OMG Network (OMG)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Small altcoins are also in the focus of whales

On the other hand, whales also buy from altcoins, which are lower than the top ones in terms of market value. Again, looking at the Whale Stats data, it can be seen that the focus of the biggest crypto money investors is FINXFLO (FXF). After FXF, there are projects such as DOS Network (DOS), S.Finance. You can see the full list of cryptocurrencies favored by whales with a small market cap below:

FINXFLO (FXF)

DOS Network (DOS)

S.Finance (SFG)

Crypto Franc (XCHF)

Bitpanda Ecosystem Token (BEST)

Breast (BREAST)

LP 3pool Curve (3CRV)

IFToken (IFT)

Governance OHM (gOHM)

Seele (SEELE)