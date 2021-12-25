Whales Headed For These Metaverse Coins: Here’s The Complete List!

The latest WhaleStats statistics show Ethereum whales swallowing millions from metaverse and social altcoins as the December correction slowly compensates. In this article, we examine WhaleStats’ list of “whale baskets” of metaverse coins, stablecoins and ETH-based altcoins, which tracks the top 1,000 Ethereum wallets.

Whales gravitate towards several gaming altcoin projects

WhaleStats reveals that the top 10 cryptocurrencies looted by whales in recent days are the king altcoin Ethereum, followed by the stablecoin USD Coin (USDC). Further down the list are fan token platform Chiliz (CHZ) and stablecoin giant Tether (USDT). The last altcoin to enter the top five is Polygon (MATIC), one of the strongest Ethereum competitors. The tokens located next in the list are focused on the metaverse.

Whales gravitate towards these metaverse coin projects!

Sixth on the list is Axie Infinity (AXS), the largest metaverse coin project in the gaming-oriented market.

Ethereum-based virtual reality platform Decentraland (MANA) ranks seventh.

DeFi platforms Synthetix (SNX) and yearn.finance (YFI) take the eighth and ninth largest stocks.

The Ethereum-based metaverse coin project Sandbox (SAND) completes the list in tenth place.

Apart from these, an eye-catching data is that the 79th largest ETH whale has purchased 144,842,922 CHZ tokens for approximately $45.7 million. The giant wallet thus allocates 8% of its portfolio to a fan token. Also, the same whale has purchased another 4,967,667 units worth $4.44 million from WOO Network (WOO), a DeFi altcoin project. The best performer on the list is Chiliz (CHZ), which reached $0.30, up 21.5% from a seven-day low of $0.25.